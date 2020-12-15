Credorax partners with Hero Gaming to provide smart acquiring services, streamline payment process for European users

Smart payments provider will facilitate acquiring services for one of the gaming industry’s most reputable companies

Tel Aviv, Israel (December 15th, 2020) – Today, leading smart payments provider and merchant acquiring bank, Credorax, and leading Malta-based gaming company, Hero Gaming, announced a collaboration that will enable Hero Gaming to accept and process payments from players across Europe.

Credorax’s smart acquiring solution is designed to provide companies with an acquiring experience unlike any other. Hero Gaming will have access to Credorax’s tailor-made acquiring solution including value-added business services, approval rate optimization and analysis, and proactive 24/7 merchant account monitoring. This is in addition to the many other benefits Credorax offers, such as telecom-grade (99.999%) availability for processing payments, designed to maximize business growth and optimise operational processes.

“We are excited to offer our robust acquiring services to Hero Gaming,” said Alon Bigler, VP Business Development at Credorax. “Our high approval rates and unified solution will enable Hero Gaming to quickly and confidentially expand into new markets across Europe. We look forward to offering our personalized services to meet Hero Gaming’s diverse payment needs as they establish themselves as a leader in the European gaming industry.”

The online gaming market has experienced significant growth during a time when people are confined to their homes and casinos are closed. It is more important than ever to ensure that payment processing systems have high approval rates and won’t crash due to high volumes of players. Fintechs such as Credorax have the agility to step in and provide superior financial services and ensure high approval rates that inevitably lead to higher conversion rates.

“With their robust and scalable solution, Credorax was the obvious choice when looking for an acquirer,” said David Borg, Head of Payments at Hero Gaming. “We feel extremely confident in our payment processing as we take the next steps to expand in Europe, and it was important to find a partner that we can grow with. As the gaming industry continues to expand, we know that Credorax will support us when we choose to broaden our payment offerings and cater to new markets.”

About Credorax

Credorax is a smart payments provider and fully licensed merchant acquiring bank providing cross-border processing for eCommerce and omni-channel payments. Our gateway technology, SourceTM, has been developed in-house to provide a streamlined payment experience so smart and secure, that merchants can reach their full business potential simply by better managing their payments. Credorax merchants can accept more than a hundred cards and local payment methods and get paid in their currency of choice. Our merchants also enjoy best-in-class approval rate optimization, advanced anti-fraud protection, business intelligence and a host of other value-added services and products adding up to a payments experience unlike any other. To learn more, contact us at grow@credorax.com or visit www.credorax.com.

About Hero Gaming

Hero Gaming was founded in 2013 to offer the unique experience of gamified casinos. Launched in 2014, its multi-brand now includes Speedy Casino, Speedy Bet, Speedy Spel, Simple Casino, and Boom Casino. Hero Gaming’s passion for innovation, speed to market, and great track record in executing projects with agility has led it to be one of the industry’s most reputable companies.