BetConstruct holds the CIS Online Poker tournament

Ahead of the New Year, the award-winning gaming and betting technology provider BetConstruct has announced the launch of its flagship event of the year – CIS Online Poker Championship, December 19, 2020 – January 10, 2021.

The event is a series of poker tournaments with an unprecedented total guaranteed prize pool of 500,000 EUR and a 30,000 EUR GTD bonus for the main event. To build an added level of entertainment for players and provide them with incredible experience, each week will be highlighted with the ​Grand Cup events​ with buy-ins as low as 0 EUR, resulting in higher competition and bigger winnings.

During the Championship, tournaments of various types will be offered to players of every skill, level of professionalism and bankroll giving equal chances for taking their share from the GTD to all of them. This will undoubtedly fuel participants’ interest and have a positive effect on operators’ profits.

With the CIS Tournament, BetConstruct continues its global expansion and connects the whole industry, giving the operators an opportunity to benefit from the events and contribute profits to their business.

