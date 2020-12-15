Gambling Industry Announcement and Partnership Roundup – December 15, 2020

In the fast-moving world of gambling, sometimes you might miss news that could be important to you. To make sure you’re all caught up on gaming industry news, be it online or brick and mortar, we’re rounding up the some of the announcements and partnerships from the last week that you might have missed.

Don’t miss out on all of the latest announcements. Our Press Release section is updated constantly.

Shape Games on the rise as provider retains SBC title

Innovative B2B platform provider Shape Games has won another major gaming industry award, retaining the ‘Rising Star in Sports Betting Innovation / Software’ category at the SBC Awards 2020.

It is the second time Shape Games has won the category, following on from its success in 2019, with judges particularly impressed by the performance of the Shape Games platform with leading operators.

Shape Games beat out competition from some of the industry’s most exciting providers to land the award, including Altenar, Betby, Delasport, GiG and VAIX.

Caleta Gaming content now available at RGT Global’s new platform, CryptoBet

RGT Global’s new platform, CryptoBet, has amplified its gaming offering by incorporating content from Caleta Gaming.

Caleta Gaming is a promising online casino game developer, steadily growing its presence in the iGaming industry, with a specific focus on Latin America, one of the global market’s fastest-growing areas.

RGT Global is a privately held, cloud software provider of betting and fintech solutions, including online casino and sportsbook platforms. It specialises in cryptocurrency gaming and offers their brand – CBET tokens. CBET is listed on the Mercatox Exchange.

Swintt promote David Mann to Chief Commercial Officer role

Swintt, the Malta-based game provider with a growing repertoire of specialist products, have promoted Dav

id Mann to the role of Chief Commercial Officer.

David Mann joined Swintt in early-May 2019 and has been instrumental to the sustained growth and market position of Swintt.

Mann will take full commercial responsibility for Swintt across their global client list and future clients.

FanDuel Group Launches Global Sportsbook Platform Powered by Scientific Games’ OpenSports™ Technology in West Virginia

Scientific Games enhances global relationship with Flutter Entertainment with market-leading propositions in the U.K., Europe, Australia, and now in the U.S.

Scientific Games Corporation has partnered with FanDuel Group, a Flutter Entertainment subsidiary, marking the U.S. operator’s first online sportsbook launch in West Virginia with the Company’s world-class sports betting engine.

While the online FanDuel Sportsbook has been live in West Virginia since 2019, FanDuel Group debuted its new global sportsbook solution developed in partnership with Scientific Games, utilizing the OpenBet betting engine from the Company’s OpenSports platform.

Alongside FanDuel, OpenBet is a key component powering Flutter Entertainment’s global sports betting platform for iconic brands like Betfair, Sky Bet and Paddy Power in Europe and Sportsbet in Australia.

HeroGaming doubles reactivation success with Enteractive

EGR 50 operator looks at new projects with Enteractive after previous CRM records smashed in last six months

Enteractive has helped HeroGaming double its reactivations in the last six months, breaking all previous records.

HeroGaming, an EGR Top 50 leader in global iGaming, has seen unprecedented improvement in reactivated player deposits since mid-2020, across their brands Boom Casino, Casino Heroes, and Simple Casino. The reactivation activity has been undertaken by Enteractive with a focus on markets in Norway, Germany, and Finland. Complementing a strong internal CRM department, Enteractive’s activity takes on the harder to reach lapsed players, who respond better to a personalised phone call.

Following these impressive results, HeroGaming is now starting a number of new projects with Enteractive, expanding the remit to include activations as well as the reactivation campaigns.

NewCasinos.com announces Best Casino Newcomers of 2020

Voting also now open for Catena Media brand’s inaugural New Casino Awards 2020 – click here for full details

NewCasinos.com, a Catena Media brand, has released a roll of honour detailing the best new online casinos of the year.

Despite being a year that many would like to forget, the respected comparison site reviewed well over 100 different new casinos and along with the five best, detailed the five most visited casino reviews and five most compared casinos – all in time for nominations for the inaugural New Casino of the Year Awards 2020, set to be revealed on 6 January 2021.

The Best New Casinos 2020 that Newcasinos.com experts selected as the cream of the crop were thoroughly assessed on each attribute and feature, from bonuses to game selection, design and features, to customer support. In alphabetical order, the quintet of accoladed sites are: AmunRa, Casino Friday, Casino Days, Mr Bit and Swift Casino.

Push Gaming nets global content agreement with LeoVegas

Supplier caps hugely successful year with latest landmark deal

B2B gaming supplier, Push Gaming has continued to reinforce its tier one credentials by agreeing to continue its content deal with LeoVegas, one of the gambling industry’s best-known operators.

Under the agreement, LeoVegas is set to directly integrate titles such as Joker Troupe, Jammin’ Jars and its latest hit release, Wheel of Wonders, via Push Gaming’s UKGC and MGA-licensed platform.

iSoftBet agrees expansive content deal with Hero Gaming

Provider’s complete slots portfolio to go live with multi-brand operator

iSoftBet, the leading online and mobile casino content provider, will integrate its entire portfolio of award-winning slots with innovative multi-brand operator Hero Gaming.

Founded in 2013 Hero Gaming operates several casino, lottery and betting brands including Casino Heros, Boom Casino and the Speedy brands including SpeedyCasino, SpeedyBet and SpeedyLotto, all aimed towards enhancing the customer experience with simple registration, hassle-free play, and no fuss withdrawals.

The multi-brand operator will also have access to iNgame, iSoftBet’s suite of player engagement solutions and real-time gamification tools.

Wazdan accelerates regulated market strategy with Colombian certification

Accreditation follows similar approval in Spain

Wazdan, the leading casino game supplier, has received certification to offer part of its top-quality slot portfolio in Colombia’s regulated online market.

The supplier will now be able to enter one of Latin America’s largest regulated jurisdictions, presenting new opportunities for growth in the region. Colombia’s regulatory model has been celebrated across the industry for its open approach and has established the market as one of the most exciting in igaming.

Broadway Gaming migrates entire operation onto Bede Gaming platform

Broadway Gaming, operator of one of the largest UK Bingo networks, has signed an agreement with Bede Gaming to migrate its entire operation onto the award-winning online gambling platform.

This significant move for Broadway Gaming provides its hugely popular brands with the perfect impetus to drive growth through Bede’s technical and operational expertise. Fully licensed brands to join the Bede platform include Butlers Bingo, Glossy Bingo, Rosy Bingo, Dotty Bingo, Bingo Diamond, Casino of Dreams and Lucky247.

Rush Street Interactive (RSI) Expands US Online Casino Footprint by Partnering with Century Casinos to Bring its Award-Wining Service to West Virginia

BetRivers.com Intends to be Available for West Virginians in Q2 2021

Rush Street Interactive, LP (“RSI”), announced today that it has finalized an agreement with Century Casinos, Inc. (Nasdaq: CNTY) (“Century Casinos”) to launch RSI’s award-winning online casino in West Virginia at BetRivers.com. Subject to licensing and regulatory approval by the West Virginia Lottery, RSI intends to commence operations in the second quarter of 2021.

Relax Gaming partners with Greentube in content distribution deal

Relax Gaming, the igaming aggregator and supplier of unique content, has entered a strategic partnership with Greentube, the Interactive Division of Novomatic, for the provision of unique gaming content across European markets.

The agreement has initially seen a selection of Relax’s proprietary and third-party games rolled out with Estonian online-casino brand Fenixbet, the recently launched online initiative of established land-based operator Novolotto.

Fenixbet’s online solution is run by Greentube, which provides the technology for the RMG platform and has led the integration of Relax’s content.

Pinnacle Solution named Esports Supplier of the Year

B2B supplier takes honour in competitive category at SBC Awards

Pinnacle Solution, the risk management experts, has once again been recognised for its market-leading esports product at the SBC Awards 2020.

Named Esports Supplier of the Year in one of the most hotly-contested categories on the night, which featured 13 suppliers in total, Pinnacle Solution further confirmed its position as the leading esports supplier to the igaming industry.

BBIN Allied with Club Atlético de Madrid

European and Asian Titans Collaborate for a Win-win

BBIN is honored to announce that the company has become the Official iGaming Supplier Partner of Atlético de Madrid in Asia in November 2020. Both BBIN and Atlético de Madrid share the colors red and white for their brand image, symbolizing that their passion and spirit is building a bridge between Europe and Asia, fighting side by side in the future.

BOSS.Gaming Solutions signs up with Enteractive to boost player deposits

Databases for NRCs and NDCs will utilise (Re)Activation Cloud solution

Enteractive, the leader in player reactivation and retention for the iGaming industry, is to provide its unique (Re)Activation Cloud services to BOSS.Gaming Solutions, with a focus on activating NRCs and NDCs across both Boss Casino and Bootlegger Casino.

Enteractive started calling players in November across BOSS. Gaming markets including Germany, Canada, Finland, Norway, and the Netherlands.

Employing a more personalised approach to player engagement by calling them directly to discuss their accounts and confirm that they are able to deposit without any responsible gaming concerns, Enteractive is unique in the extent of its CRM offering.

Luckbox Partners with Paysafe’s Income Access for Upcoming Affiliate Programme

Esports brand to leverage Income Access affiliate marketing software and affiliate network

Luckbox, a pioneering esports betting platform based in the Isle of Man, today announced a partnership with Income Access, Paysafe Group’s marketing technology and services provider. Through the partnership, the Luckbox affiliate programme will be powered by Income Access’ affiliate marketing solution, with the Luckbox brand also leveraging the company’s independent iGaming affiliate network.

GammaStack and LSports to Redefine Sports Betting Standards Globally

GammaStack, the leading sportsbook platform provider, has announced a collaboration with the world-leading provider of real-time sports data, LSports.

GammaStack is an iGaming Technology company offering solutions and services to clients spread across the USA, Europe & Africa. Their core offerings include ready to launch platforms and custom software development services for sportsbooks, fantasy sports and online casino operators.

Yggdrasil enters into Switzerland and strikes content partnership deal with Grand Casino Luzern

Yggdrasil, the leading worldwide publisher of online gambling content, has struck a distribution deal for its games portfolio to go live in Switzerland with leading operator Grand Casino Luzern’s brand mycasino.ch.

The operator’s customers will have access to Yggdrasil’s innovative and thrilling slots content, including, but not limited to, newly-released Syncronite Splitz™, Hades Giglablox™, Hyperburst, and Valley of the Gods 2, as well as titles from the growing YG Masters program portfolio.

ORYX Gaming adds cutting-edge live content from Quik to ORYX Hub

ORYX Gaming, a Bragg Gaming Group company has added content from supplier Quik Gaming to its ORYX Hub.

Quik is an up-and-coming live game supplier, which is shaking things up by offering titles that combine the key ingredients from classic casino games, lottery and bingo, Quik’s live combo games portfolio includes titles such as SuperBlocs, Lotto Roulette and Wheel of Fire Live with more content to be added soon.

Evoplay Entertainment gets innovative with Christmas Tree Instagram filter

Progressive supplier promotes festive season with interactive tool and New Year’s fan giveaway

Innovative game development studio Evoplay Entertainment has unveiled a branded Instagram filter featuring its much-loved Christmas superstar, Brutal Santa.

Testament to the provider’s pioneering approach, the innovative AR tool for Instagram allows players to place a stunningly decorated Christmas tree in any picture or video, with an eye-catching set of Christmas presents appearing below it.

Visible among the festive gifts is Brutal Santa, the fun-filled game release that Evoplay Entertainment has also sent down the chimney to join the holiday celebrations.

Next Step in World Domination for Fruitkings.com

Dazzletag’s jungle-themed brand FruitKings.com launches in Canada, Finland and New Zealand following recent successful market expansion into Ireland in 2020

Dazzletag has opened its doors to excite online casino-loving audiences in Canada, New Zealand and Finland.

Following the casino’s success in UK and Ireland, Dazzletag are hoping to further build FruitKing’s brand presence in other MGA licenced territories, using targeted and creative marketing promotions.