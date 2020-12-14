High 5 Games granted Michigan online casino supplier license

Titles from the casino games provider will be available on day one at goldennuggetcasino.com

New York, NY (December 15, 2020) – High 5 Games (High 5) today announced that it has been issued an online casino supplier license by the Michigan Gaming Control Board. The license allows High 5 to hit the ground running with Golden Nugget Online Casino as one its key partners, and ultimately work with every online casino operator as the market in Michigan expands.

Anthony Singer, CEO and founder of High 5 Games, commented: “Following years of success in New Jersey, choosing Golden Nugget as a key partner for our Michigan launch was a no-brainer. As a market leader with multiple Operator of the Year awards, the team at Golden Nugget knows how to deliver an incredible online casino experience. We’ve always loved working with them in New Jersey, and now that we’re ready to go with our Michigan license, we’re thrilled to get to build upon that relationship.”

Michigan online casinos are expected to begin operation in early 2021. High 5’s suite of casino games will be available on day one at Golden Nugget’s Michigan online casino.

Warren Steven, Senior Director, Golden Nugget Online Gaming said “: “High 5 Games has been long standing partner of ours and has been an integral part of our success thus far in New Jersey. We’re excited to extend our relationship to Michigan where goldennuggetcasino.com will continue to demonstrate our never-ending commitment to our players by providing them with the best online casino experience.”

It should come as no surprise that High 5’s lineup of games will be available at Golden Nugget on day one. Golden Nugget is one of High 5’s many casino partners in New Jersey, and over 100 High 5 titles are available at Golden Nugget’s New Jersey online casino.

A licensed supplier in the Garden State, High 5 has been entertaining players there since 2012. It’s a success story that High 5 plans to replicate in Michigan and across the United States as more states get into the regulated online casino business.

Through its own proprietary gaming platform and integrations with a number of partners, High 5 is well-positioned to work with every operator and bring the High 5 experience to a whole new world of players — in Michigan and beyond as more states become available.

About Golden Nugget

Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. is a leading online gaming company that is owned by a company wholly owned by Tilman J. Fertitta. It is considered a market leader by its peers and was first to bring Live Dealer and Live Casino Floor to the United States online gaming market. GNOG was the recipient of 15 eGaming Review North America Awards, including the coveted “Operator of the Year” award in 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020.

As previously reported, on June 28, 2020, GNOG entered into a purchase agreement with Landcadia Holdings II, Inc. (NASDAQ: LCA) (“Landcadia II”), a special purpose acquisition company, pursuant to which GNOG will become a public company listed on Nasdaq. Landcadia II has filed a definitive proxy statement with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) for the Special Meeting to be held in connection with its Business Combination with GNOG. Landcadia II’s stockholders and other interested persons are advised to read the definitive proxy statement and documents incorporated by reference therein filed in connection with the Business Combination, as these materials contain important information about GNOG, Landcadia II and the Business Combination. The definitive proxy statement and other relevant materials for the Special Meeting were mailed to stockholders of Landcadia II as of the Record Date. Landcadia II’s stockholders may also obtain copies of the definitive proxy statement and other documents filed with the SEC that will be incorporated by reference therein, without charge, at the SEC’s web site at www.sec.gov, or by directing a request to: Landcadia Holdings II, Inc., 1510 West Loop South, Houston, Texas 77027, Attention: General Counsel, (713) 850-1010. www.goldennuggetcasino.com

About High 5 Games

Founded in 1995, High 5 Games is laser focused on making an impression through innovative casino content for the land-based, mobile, online, and social markets. With a collection of over 500 casino games, its own full casino platform, and a strong history of entertaining players all over the planet, the casino technology company is highly respected in the B2C and B2B social and online gaming worlds. High 5 Games holds licences and game certifications in multiple jurisdictions around the world. To find out more about High 5 Games, please visit www.high5games.com or contact Sales@high5games.com.