UFC 256 odds: Tony Ferguson is the favourite against Oliveria

UFC 256 heralds the return of Tony Ferguson as part of the co-main card UFC APEX in Las Vegas. The self-proclaimed ‘Chief Security Officer’ of the UFC is back to face Charles Oliveira in what potentially looms as a career-defining moment. After more than a decade in the business, a win against Oliveria could finally pave the way for that elusive title shot for “El Cucuy.”

You don’t need to look closely at his body of work to see that Ferguson has gone beyond the limits of human endurance and somehow managed to bounce back. The last time that we saw Ferguson, he was stopped by Justin Gaethje at UFC 249 on Fight Island. While Gaethje claimed the interim light weight title, Ferguson was a victim of circumstance. Originally slated to fight Khabib Nurmagomedov for the title, he lost out to Gaethje with 90 seconds left in the match.

We’ll see a different type of Ferguson this weekend, unburdened by a potential title shot. “I put all my energy into making everyone else happy who I thought were in my close circle. I had the whole world on my back. I don’t have to do that anymore ” said Ferguson

Oliveria is a different type of fighter than the one that we have seen previously. Oliveria is riding a seven-match winning streak against some quality opposition. Look for the Brazilian to take a lead Gaethje’s tactics at UFC 249.

The American showed that while Ferguson may be vulnerable, he still is incredibly tough to break down. Oliveria has built his game around the takedown and claimed a UFC record in submission wins. Oliveria has proven himself in the past to be a strong take down artist and expect him to use that to his advantage.

Without the burden of a title shot, expect Ferguson to return to the style that brought him a dozen consecutive wins. The 36-year-old Ferguson is a favourite at -175 with Charles Oliveria at +145. Either man will be worthy of a title shot, but if history is anything to go by Ferguson should be back to his marauding best this weekend and in discussions for a shot at the belt.

Odds courtesy of Oddsshark.com