pragmatic-play-strengthens-casumo-partnership-through-direct-integration-for-both-live-casino-and-slots

10th December 2020: Pragmatic Play, leading content provider to the iGaming industry, has taken its Slots and Live Casino products live with renowned operator Casumo through a direct integration.

While formerly taking the supplier’s slot content via third party integration, the Malta-based operator will now have direct access to Pragmatic Play’s single-API portfolio. This strengthened partnership also debuts the supplier’s Live Casino portfolio for Casumo customers, including Roulette Azure, Blackjack Azure and the supplier’s first game-show title, Mega Wheel.

Yossi Barzely, Chief Business Development Officer at Pragmatic Play, said: “Casumo is one of the biggest operator brands in the iGaming market and we’re more than delighted to complete this direct integration.

“Being able to seamlessly offer multiple lines of product through a single API has been instrumental to us and allows us to quickly scale up a partner’s offering. We look forward to the shared growth we will experience through this partnership and are beyond excited to see our Live Casino games perform with Casumo.”

Jacqui Gatt, Director of Gaming at Casumo, said: “Moving to a direct integration with Pragmatic Play was a natural step forward for Casumo and its brands. Following the stellar performance of their slot games over the past years, we are confident that Pragmatic Play will continue to offer us an exquisite portfolio of top performing slots.

“Via the single API, we have access to the Enhance in-game promotional tools, further facilitating retention and player engagement. We are also excited to follow the performance of the impressive Live Casino product, recently launched at Casumo.” Pragmatic Play currently produces up to five new slot titles a month, as well as delivering Live Casino and Bingo products through its multi-vertical offering. The company’s entire portfolio is available through a single API integration.

