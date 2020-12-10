first-sports-betting-brand-kicks-off-on-the-softswiss-sportsbook-platform

SoftSwiss is excited to announce the launch of the very first betting project to run on its recently released Sportsbook Platform. SoftSwiss Sportsbook’s first client is JooSports, the project of the successful JooCasino, part of N1 Partners Group.

The pioneer project JooSports invites players to enjoy the extraordinary sports betting experience with its fast-performing and high-conversion user interface, powered by SoftSwiss Sportsbook. Thanks to that JooSports will allow players to customise their experience depending on preferences. For convenience, there is a ‘Favorites’ section where users can add the most interesting events, and many more pleasant bits.

Noteworthy, the Joo interface will enable a smooth switch between Sportsbook and Casino websites forming a single ecosystem with the operator’s well-known JooCasino (based on another SoftSwiss solution – Online Casino Platform). Similarly to the SoftSwiss Online Casino Platform, SoftSwiss Sportsbook guarantees its players 24/7 high-end customer support. Furthermore, the Platform is mobile-friendly, as SoftSwiss developers took into account that most bets are made on mobile devices. Therefore, the Sportsbook Platform provides an easily customised mobile- first user experience, which in its turn will increase platform usability.

Operating under the Curacao license, Joo caters to players from around the world supporting 11 languages and about 20 payment methods. JooSports offers over 60+ sports (including esports) in pre-match and 24 in live, with a total of around 1200 unique markets and this is just the beginning. The list is expected to be constantly updated.

SoftSwiss Sportsbook Platform is a recently launched, cutting-edge, all-in-one solution for managing sports betting operations. The solution comes with full risk management, fraud prevention and high-quality customer support. SoftSwiss Sportsbook inherits the company’s extensive experience in the iGaming market and all crucial functionality and features from SoftSwiss Online Casino Platform: security, stability, advanced player segmentation, adaptability to operator marketing needs.

Furthermore, Sportsbook by SoftSwiss takes advantage of odds feeds and managed trading services by the globally recognized leader Betradar.

CEO of N1 Partners Alexey Shlapunov noted: “We’re extremely excited to become the very first client to launch on the brand-new SoftSwiss Sportsbook Platform! We’re sure that our partnership will enable JooSports to provide their end-users with flexible, sustainable and high-quality service, which will definitely have a positive impact on our business in the long run”.

SoftSwiss is pleased to welcome JooSports among its first sports betting clients and wishes this project all the success in winning the hearts of sports fans around the world. Meanwhile, Sportsbook by SoftSwiss continues to gain momentum in becoming one of the strongest in the highly competitive sports betting market.

About SoftSwiss

SoftSwiss is an international tech company supplying widely acclaimed, certified software solutions for managing iGaming operations. The company has a vast product portfolio, which includes an Online Casino Platform, Game Aggregator with thousands of casino games, an Affiliate Platform, and a recently launched Sportsbook Platform. SoftSwiss holds a number of gaming licenses, providing a “one-stop-shop” White Label solutions by taking care of all technical, legal, and financial processes on behalf of its customers. In 2013 SoftSwiss was the first in the world to introduce a bitcoin-optimized online casino solution. The company has thus been regarded as the leading technical expert when it comes to the use of cryptocurrencies in online gaming.