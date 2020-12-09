UK suspends Capen lottery license; Camelot cool with ditching 16-year-olds

The UK gambling regulator has suspended a charity lottery operator’s license while National Lottery operator Camelot is taking heat over its 16-year-old customers.

On Tuesday, the UK Gambling Commission (UKGC) announced that it had suspended with immediate effect the operating license of charity lottery firm Capen Ltd, which trades online under four domains: lotteryforkids.com, thelittlelottery.com, thesportslotto.com and zaffo.com.

The UKGC offered little in the way of explanation for the suspension, saying only that it had instigated a review of Capen under section 116 of the Gambling Act 2005, which authorizes the UKGC to act if a licensee conducts operations not covered under the scope of its license or if the regulator suspects the licensee is “unsuitable” to conduct operations.

CAMELOT’S WATFORD WOES

Speaking of lotteries going dark, Camelot spent most of Tuesday wiping egg off its face after its National Lottery website and mobile app both went offline for about nine hours. Camelot blamed the outage on “a power failure in the Watford area.”

Access was ultimately restored about four hours before Tuesday’s draw, but needless to say, customer reaction was swift and decidedly unamused. In addition to the £5m National Lottery draw that night, the EuroMillions jackpot was a record £175m, and many punters who couldn’t hoof it down to a retailer found themselves even more out of luck than if they’d actually bought a ticket.

Ironically, prior to the outage, Camelot exec Andy Carter had urged players to “buy their [EuroMillions] tickets early online via the National Lottery app or website to be in with a chance of winning this massive prize.” Oops.

The outage is all the more unfortunate given that Camelot is currently competing with Czech lottery operator Sazka Group for the right to run the National Lottery when Camelot’s current contract expires in 2023. Simply put, now is not the time to be showing weakness.

It’s also not the time appear reluctant to comply with the government’s social responsibility edicts. On Tuesday, the UK government confirmed plans to raise the National Lottery’s minimum playing age from its current 16 years to 18. Online sales will be limited to 18+ as of April 1, 2021, while retail outlets are set to follow in October.

The shift had been telegraphed for some time, but Camelot CEO Nigel Railton was heavily criticized after last week’s appearance before an All-Party Parliamentary Group (APPG), at which Railton lamented the “logistical challenges” of raising the playing age to 18.

Railton warned that revising its systems would cost Camelot about £6m, although he was quick to state that the issue wasn’t really financial. “It’s just we’re in the middle of this COVID crisis. We’ve got a lot of priorities, this is one of them, and the sooner we get clarity the sooner we’ll get on with it.”

Sazka evidently saw an opportunity to earn some government brownie points, issuing a statement saying 18 was the limit in four of the company’s five continental lottery operations and Sazka would “strongly support moving the age limit on lottery products” in the UK.

On Tuesday, Camelot issued its own statement saying “we’ve said all along that we would fully support” upping the limit and “now that a decision has been made … we’ll be doing everything we can to implement all of the changes that will be necessary as quick as possible.”