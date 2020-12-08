Gambling Industry Announcement and Partnership Roundup –December 8, 2020

In the fast-moving world of gambling, sometimes you might miss news that could be important to you. To make sure you’re all caught up on gaming industry news, be it online or brick and mortar, we’re rounding up the some of the announcements and partnerships from the last week that you might have missed.

Don’t miss out on all of the latest announcements. Our Press Release section is updated constantly.

Luckbox to present at Lytham Partner Conference

Esports Limited and its subsidiary companies Luckbox, an Isle of Man-based, leading provider of legal, real-money esports betting, announced that Quentin Martin, CEO, will be presenting at the Lytham Partners End of Year 1×1 Conference this week.

Mr. Martin will be attending the virtual conference from December 7 to December 11, 2020, discussing Luckbox’s position in the rapidly growing esports betting market as well as outlining the Company’s future plans for growth.

Luckbox is an esports betting platform in the process of obtaining a public listing on the TSX Venture Exchange, with trading expected to commence in the coming days, pending final exchange approval.

Big result for Swintt in Vinnie Jones and Easyodds partnership

Swintt, the innovative game provider with a philanthropic mindset, have announced a partnership with Vinnie Jones to produce a suite of casino games to be distributed across the iGaming market.

The games will be Swintt’s first batch of branded titles and will focus on different elements of Vinnie Jones’ life and persona. A percentage of the profits from the games will be donated to the Royal Brompton and Harefield Hospitals Charity, a charity that Jones has rigorously supported.

With a glittering football career in which he won the 1988 FA Cup, Jones has subsequently built a successful Hollywood career and starred in numerous blockbuster movies, including the X-Men franchise, Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels and his latest movie release The Big Ugly. The licensing agreement is delivered in partnership with Easyodds.com, an international sports betting odds and online casino comparison site that features Vinnie Jones as a regular contributor.

Eventus International to Cover North, Central & South America in 2021

Eventus International expanded its footprint in North and Latin America, offering three events in 2021, namely; the inaugural Chile iGaming, covering Latam, the inaugural iGaming Central America, offering the first platform for Central America and the 2nd Annual All American Sports Betting Summit, continuing to cater for North America.

The Chile iGaming (CiG) Summit, will be taking place from 4 – 5 March 2021 in Santiago, Chile. The CiG 2021 agenda has been designed to tackle problems faced by the gaming operators and suppliers (land based, sports betting and payment solutions), highlight the gaming trends that will dominate the future in the gaming industry and discuss the current gaming market in the Latin America region.

Lead high-end software solutions provider Delasport has signed a new agreement with virtual sports and casino content provider Leap Gaming.

World-class sportsbetting and casino solutions provider Delasport strikes a deal with Leap Gaming to add more unique casino titles to its existing online casino offering.

Leap Gaming provides high-end virtual games for online, mobile, and retail markets, including Virtual Sports, 3D slots, table and numbers games. The provider’s huge portfolio of best-in-class casino titles and virtual sports is now accessible through Delasport’s online casino and sportsbetting platform.

BetConstruct’s Jackpot Hits 1 Million Euros

Jackpot Engine, the igaming promotional tool created and backed by BetConstruct, has reached an incredible mark of hundreds of thousands of euros.

Always developing diverse strategies of engaging new players, increasing the revenues and expanding the horizons for gaming businesses, BetConstruct doesn’t stop surprising its operators with new promotional content and tournaments.

Each bet contributes to the expansion of the Jackpot’s prize pool which is now above €1,167,625. Depending on the bet’s size, the prize pool for this jackpot is divided into four levels: Mini, Minor, Major and Mega. With BetConstruct fully covering all winnings in its Global Jackpot Network, the prize pool grows every second providing operators with a strong marketing tool to attract new players and encourage the existing one to be more active.

Revolver Gaming titles to go live with Play Fortuna

The agreement between the casino and developer will see all current slots in the Revolver library being offered to Play Fortuna players, with additional games being added as they’re released. There are currently twelve live games available on the Revolver platform, which includes Squish, Dragon Coins, Parrots of the Caribbean, and it’s latest hit Irish Coins. December will see the launch of Revolver’s newest game, ‘Neon Blaze, which will bring fluorescent eye-popping action your screen.

Revolver’s video slots have gained a reputation for providing stunning 3D visuals, unique game features and compelling gameplay. This has helped to retain player engagement, not to mention that the titles are also optimised for smooth performance, even on low-spec devices.

EUROMAT welcome Gauselmann UK as latest member

EUROMAT, which represents the European land-based amusements and gaming industry at EU-level and consults on legislative changes impacting the sector, has welcomed Gauselmann UK to its rank of corporate members. Gauselmann has five leading UK-facing brands comprising: Merkur Slots and Merkur Cashino AGCs, Beacon Bingo, Blueprint Operations and Regal Gaming and Leisure.

Five Men Gaming Announces an Exclusive Partnership with Blueocean Gaming

Five Men Gaming, a leading online gaming studio and content provider, and BlueOcean Gaming, one of the most anticipating Casino Aggregation Platform in the central Europe, are announcing their exclusive Partnership. The whole portfolio of high-quality titles of Five Men Games is now available at BlueOcean Casino Aggregation Platform.

Playzido’s portfolio of premium slots launch with online slot giant, Videoslots

B2B gaming platform, Playzido, continues on its rapid growth trajectory, by today announcing its latest operator launch with the online slot giant, Videoslots.

Facilitated by iSoftbet’s GAP aggregation platform, the partnership with see a multitude of exclusive Playzido titles launch across Videoslots, including; Pirates of Plunder Bay, Wrath of Gods and Oliver Twist. The Playzido games portfolio will be rolled out to players throughout December, with more titles on the roadmap for the new year.

EveryMatrix onboards land-based supplier JVL on RGS Matrix

EveryMatrix enters new remote gaming server contract with established casino land-based supplier JVL. Following the signing of the new contract, JVL will leverage RGS Matrix to take their highly successful land-based titles into the online gaming space.

With a consistent portfolio of more than 100 titles and over 35 years of experience in providing solutions in the land-based casino arena, JVL is set to expand into the online gaming market.

Betby takes Full Solution Live with Windaddy

BETBY, the innovative sportsbook supplier, is set to launch its fully-managed sports betting solution with WinDaddy.

The operator will utilise the provider’s complete end-to-end product, including BETBY’s Risk Management System, to offer over 600,000 markets a year on a variety of competitions and sporting events.

BETBY will also provide WinDaddy with its proprietary Betby.Games range, a unique AI-led esports solution featuring football, basketball, Rocket League and its newly-launched tennis competitions.

ORYX Gaming strikes multi-jurisdiction distribution deal with Paf

ORYX Gaming, a Bragg Gaming Group company, has signed a deal with international operator Paf to provide its exclusive RGS content across several regulated markets and brands.

The Nordic-based operator will soon have access to premium content from ORYX’s RGS partners, including GAMOMAT, Kalamba Games, Givme Games, Golden Hero, CandleBets, Peter & Sons and Arcadem, as well as other third party content, via ORYX Hub.

ORYX’s content will be made available on Paf’s online casinos in Sweden, Estonia, Spain, Latvia and in their home market, significantly expanding ORYX’s reach across several key markets.

The Hurricane Global Group Break into the Market

Hurricane Global Acquires Duxcasino

Hurricane Global, an umbrella brand conceptualised to revolutionize the iGaming business has acquired DuxCasino.

The deal between these two gaming giants is targeted at providing players with a unique gaming experience while also increasing the companies’ revenue. Hurricane Global is focused on giving the gaming industry a facelift by combining top market connections with an in-depth understanding of casino operations.

iSoftBet’s aggregation platform grows further with Spadegaming content

GAP aggregation offering expands reach in regulated markets

iSoftBet, the award-winning online games supplier and content aggregator, has added Spadegaming to its growing list of Game Aggregation Platform (GAP) content partners.

The Asia-focused online games provider becomes the latest slot supplier to join iSoftBet’s impressive GAP network, which is now home to more than 8,000 titles from over 70 games studios.

Booongo prepares for Germany entry with Ously Games social casino partnership

Booongo, the global online slots developer, has secured a deal to launch its portfolio of slot titles with German social casino operator, Ously Games.

As part of the agreement, all of Booongo’s free-to-play games will be made available on Ously’s social casino brand, Spinarena, including the developer’s growing collection of Hold and Win titles, such as Beast Saga, 15 Dragon Pearls and Super Marble.

This new partnership marks an important move in Booongo’s ambitions to gain a strong foothold within Germany, as the company prepares itself to launch real-money gaming content when the newly-regulated market opens in 2021.

Pariplay Joins Forces with Powerhouse Platform Provider Digitain

Reach of Pariplay portfolio to expand through latest partnership with leading solutions provider

Pariplay Ltd., the No. 1 aggregator and content provider behind innovative products including the Fusion™ aggregation platform and the Ignite Studio development programme, has signed a deal with the award-winning, multinational iGaming software solutions provider, Digitain. Through the partnership, content from Pariplay and its Ignite and Fusion™ products will be distributed across B2B partners of the renowned platform provider.

Through its agreement with Digitain, which is trusted by over 75 iGaming partners globally for its turnkey solutions, Pariplay will broaden the reach of its proprietary and third-party games as well as its Ignite and Fusion™ products, building on an already highly successful 2020 expansion strategy.

LiveG24 is the Lates Addition to Blueocean Gaming Live Casino Offering

Upon a successful integration, LiveG24 is now officially part of BlueOcean Gaming Gamehub aggregator. Full set of LiveG24 live dealer Blackjack, Roulette, Baccarat and Magic Card games will be available to a wide range of clients worldwide.

LiveG24 is a live dealer software provider based in Malta and licenced across major jurisdictions. Their live casino games feature real dealers and live casino games streamed from both studios and land-based casinos. LiveG24 successfully combines the experience of real gaming tables and the approach of online gaming.

IWG and the Virginia Lottery launch industry-first progressive jackpot enabled e-Instant games

Instant Win Gaming (IWG), the leading supplier of digital e-Instant games to NASPL/WLA-member lotteries, congratulates the Virginia Lottery for being the first in the U.S. to launch progressive jackpot enabled e-Instant games.

IWG’s progressive jackpot module combines the digital entertainment of e-Instant games with the proven excitement of jackpot-style prizing commonly associated with lottery draw games, marking a significant step forward for the iLottery category.

Jungle Tumble Jackpots, the first game title to feature IWG’s progressive jackpot technology, is now available to iLottery players across Virginia.

Relax Gaming links up with 1X2 Network

Relax Gaming, the igaming aggregator and supplier of unique content, has signed a deal with gaming software provider 1X2 Network as part of its Powered By Relax partnership programme.

The agreement will give Relax and its growing distribution network access to 1X2 Network’s casino content portfolio, including games by its popular new brand Iron Dog Studio, which is behind creative, high-performing titles like Rainbow Wilds™ and 1 Million Megaways™ BC.

Additionally, operators will be able to offer players their own version of Branded Megaways™ which was recently crowned Game of the Year at the EGR Operator Awards 2020.