AGB to interview PAGCOR chairman during “Life After POGOs” forum

Andrea Domingo, chairman and CEO of the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR) has just confirmed her participation in Asia Gaming Brief’s December 9 online forum titled “Life After POGOs”.

The forum, held at 2 pm HKT on 9th December has been put together to allow the industry to share knowledge around what is known about the online gambling license for land-based casino operators, as well as to discuss the likely future of the POGO industry, which has seen an exodus this year, according to local sources.

With Domingo agreeing to a live interview with Asia Gaming Brief’s Sharon Singleton, this will be the first time the industry will be hearing the finer details of the new license, and to hear what’s likely to come in the months ahead for the online gambling industry in the Philippines, particularly POGO operators.

There are only 48 hours left to register for the forum.

Register online at https://agbrief.com/event/life-after-pogos-agb-pop-up-forum