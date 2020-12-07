Industry heavyweights gather for WGES 2020 conference

More than 50 panels, keynotes and roundtables are the highlights of a packed agenda at the first

World Gaming Executive Summit (WGES) digital summit in 2020. Panels and industry roundtable discussions will step into the virtual world, with WGES 2020 taking place online for the first time.

Normally held at the W Barcelona in early July, the C-level event has moved from its normal July start date to December 8-9 virtual summit, thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic.

WGES is set to bring together all the major industry leaders together in one room to address the issues facing the gaming industry in 2020 and beyond. This year, WGES is hosting several discussions on esports, sportsbooks and blockchain.

Calvinayre.com lead reporter Becky Liggero Fontana will be moderating a key forum on the adoption of blockchain the gaming industry entitled, “What should companies be wary of when getting into the blockchain based gaming space? What is stopping the mass adoption of crypto in gaming?” The discussion panel includes COO of Funfair Video games Lloyd Purser, BitBoss co-founder and CEO Matthew Dickson and Maintain Gaming CEO Phillip Runyan.

The three-day event includes fireside chats, roundtables and network events with senior industry leaders in the gaming industry including Pinnacle CEO Paris Smith, DraftKings Chief Business Officer Ezra Kucharz and Beacher Report host Kelly Stewart.

The event is essential for operators, affiliates with an interest in the gaming and blockchain space. Attendees will have the opportunity to rub virtual shoulders with some of the top executives in the industry over the two-day event. With more than 15 key discussion panels scheduled for the opening day, there are plenty of opportunities to hear the latest insights in the industry.

The full agenda for WGES 2020 can be downloaded from the WGES website and includes the line-up of speakers and keynote panels.

Lead reporter Rebecca Liggero Fontana and CalvinAyre.com have an exclusive offer for readers, a unique code that will get you a free pass to WGES 2020. Use the code “Becky100” when registering on the WGES website to take advantage of this exclusive offer. The Calvinayre.com team will be bringing you all the latest news and announcements from WGES 2020 as it happens with live coverage on Facebook, Linkedin and Twitter.