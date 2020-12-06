Conscious Gaming hires former Caesars and NFL Executive to Senior post

December 4, 2020, Vancouver, Canada: Conscious Gaming announced today the hiring of sports and gaming industry stalwart Seth Palansky as its new Vice President of Corporate Social Responsibility & Communications.

Palansky comes aboard after more than 17 years with Caesars Entertainment and the National Football League (NFL), to spearhead Corporate Social Responsibility and Communications efforts for the recently established Conscious Gaming, a philanthropic organization committed to utilizing advanced technology to propel social responsibility initiatives.

Conscious Gaming works with gaming operators, regulators, suppliers, responsible gaming advocacy groups, sports leagues, academics and treatment professionals to better protect consumers and enhance responsible gaming.

Just last week Conscious Gaming announced a partnership with GVC Holdings and BetMGM, who have agreed to deploy PlayPause, a multi-state digital self-exclusion tool for the gaming industry to support responsible gaming.

PlayPause is an innovative universal cross-state, cross-operator solution for user identification created to modernize and strengthen the effectiveness of the U.S. gaming industry’s responsible gaming programs. The solution is made available via Conscious Gaming, a non-profit organization established by GeoComply.

“We believe the benefits of offering a technology-driven self exclusion tool are critical for our industry to ensure we protect all stakeholders,” said Anna Sainsbury, Conscious Gaming Trustee and GeoComply Chairman and Co-Founder. “We are excited to have Seth join us to front our adoption efforts and work with the industry to deliver Conscious Gaming’s state of the art solution to help simplify, streamline and stay ahead of a complex issue.”

Palansky comes to Conscious Gaming from Caesars Entertainment, where he spent the past dozen years inside Caesars’ interactive division, Caesars Interactive (CIE), helping successfully launch iGaming in Nevada and New Jersey as its VP of Corporate Communications.

“This is an incredible opportunity to help rally the gaming and sports industries behind this very important initiative,” said Seth Palansky. “Sports betting and iGaming businesses are spreading rapidly throughout the U.S., and in order to ensure their longevity, it is imperative that all stakeholders have their responsible gaming initiatives accommodate the modern habits of those users they aim to protect. It’s clear Anna and the team are once again prescient in developing this core technology solution to streamline the administrative burden and eliminate the silos associated with maintaining numerous separate state-operated self-exclusion databases. I’m honored to be chosen to help lead this philanthropic cause to benefit the industries I care so deeply about.”

Conscious Gaming is offering its PlayPause technology tool to anyone in the industry interested in enhancing their responsible gaming program. Those interested should reach out to Seth directly at [email protected].

No stranger to start-up roles, Palansky joined the National Football League (NFL) in 2003 as the first employee of NFL Network, the league’s foray into the cable television industry, overseeing the network’s communications department while managing business communications for the league pertaining to television and other media matters. After successfully contributing to NFL Network’s launch and growth to more than 55 millions subscribers, Palansky left in 2008 to join Caesars’ sports and entertainment division in Las Vegas.

Prior to the NFL, Palansky worked in corporate communications for Fox Sports, managing the company’s 21 owned and operated regional sports networks, Fox Sports Net.

The role at Conscious Gaming perfectly marries Palansky’s previous experience within the sports and gaming industries. Utilizing his familiarity across the sports, gaming and media worlds, Palansky is charged with coordinating the industry’s adoption of Conscious Gaming’s PlayPause offering, promoting the company and strategizing its corporate social responsibility initiatives as it moves forward.

About Conscious Gaming

Conscious Gaming is a philanthropic organization committed to utilizing advanced technology to propel social responsibility initiatives. Conscious Gaming’s mission is to leverage advanced technology and insights, to empower corporate social responsibility within our and our partners’ communities. We work with gaming operators, regulators, responsible gaming advocacy groups, academics and treatment professionals, to better protect consumers and enhance responsible gaming.