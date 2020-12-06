BMIT Technologies plc acquires stake in EBO Ltd

Malta, 4th December 2020. Technology solutions provider BMIT Technologies plc [MSE: BMIT] announced that it has acquired a stake in EBO Ltd, a technology company that utilises AI to develop Process Automation centred on customer conversations.

This investment will allow BMIT Technologies to further diversify and strengthen its offering to local and international customers in the areas of AI and associated services. It will also allow the company to actively participate in this innovation and automation space, as part of its stated intent to further diversify its business and tap on new market opportunities.

“Through this investment, BMIT Technologies’ plans to grow further its business and enhance its product portfolio. We are excited to be part of EBO’s success story, and look forward to further develop our relationship, as we seek to diversify our offering, and reach out to new sectors and markets”, said Ing. Christian Sammut, CEO of BMIT Technologies plc.

“We are thrilled that a leading technology provider such as BMIT Technologies has invested in EBO. It is proof that our mission to harness AI to effectively automate human communication is the right one for the needs of businesses, in an era where customer experience is a key differentiator amongst organisations”, added Dr. Gege Gatt, CEO of EBO Ltd.

BMIT Technologies is a leading IT services provider, focusing on providing customers with peace of mind by enabling them to focus on their business whilst abstracting the complexity involved in deploying, operating and managing complex IT solutions. This is achieved by bringing together best-in-class infrastructure and a talented team of people with expertise across various technologies, to deliver a portfolio of services.

EBO is a technology company focused on the provision of Artificial Intelligence solutions in the Healthcare, iGaming and Financial Services sectors. EBO’s technology is delivered via a highly customisable Virtual Agent. It is designed to be indistinguishable from a human agent while continuously learning how to better perform tasks accurately and efficiently with the use of Machine Learning.

This transaction is expected to accelerate EBO’s growth trajectory, as well as the opening of new business verticals and territories in which BMIT Technologies has a key interest. In parallel, EBO’s fully-owned UK subsidiary – EBO.ai (UK) Ltd. – will also seek to accelerate its growth through additional market development activities within the UK’s public (NHS) and private healthcare sectors, in which EBO is already present. In this territory EBO is an approved Crown Commercial Supplier.