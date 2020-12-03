A wave of Endorphina games for the Belarus market!

It’s time for Belarusian players to enjoy Endorphina’s games!

Endorphina prepares to expand in Europe by certifying their games for the Belarusian market!

It seems that there are no ambitions too high for this trendy game provider. In addition to just recently receiving a license by the Romanian regulator (ONJN) and certification in Croatia, they will also be able to provide their portfolio of 80+ hip and innovative games to local Belarusian operators. By being certified, this means that Endorphina’s games have been truthfully tested and approved by GLI to be legally presented in the Belarus iGaming market.

The legalization of online gambling in Belarus began only recently from April 1, 2019, allowing a number of operators to newly enter the market. That was such a huge turning point for the iGaming industry in CIS countries, since Belarus has an exponentially increasing gambling market.

To obtain the Belarusian certification, game providers have to be thoroughly tested by a licensed laboratory to prove their compatibility with the standards set by the regulator.

Jan Urbanec, CEO of Endorphina: “I am proud of the Endorphina team, hitting all the milestones in the newly regulated markets that we set for this year. Belarus is a jurisdiction with potential and we are looking forward to having even more players enjoy our games.”

The Republic of Belarus can fully claim the status of being one of the friendliest countries towards gambling and its players. Thanks to the new certification of Endorphina games, the Belarusian players will be able to enjoy such hits as the Lucky Streak series, Chance Machine 100, Book of Santa and many others which have already won the audience by proving their stable behavior, mathematics, and bringing many endorphins and even more big wins and profits to the local operators.

The Belarusian players will be able to enjoy such hits as the Lucky Streak series, Chance Machine 100, Book of Santa and many others which have already won the audience by proving their stable behavior, mathematics, and bringing many endorphins and even more big wins and profits to the local operators.