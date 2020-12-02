ORYX Gaming to sponsor prestigious industry event WGES

MALTA, 2nd December 2020 – ORYX Gaming, a Bragg Gaming Group company (TSXV: BRAG, OTC:BRGGF), is delighted to announce that it will be sponsoring this year’s virtual edition of the prestigious World Gaming Executive Summit (WGES).

Hosted on 8th – 9th of December, the digital edition of one of Europe’s most exclusive iGaming conferences will see executives from around the world attend two days of live panel debates, roundtables, presentations and networking events.

In addition to being a Silver sponsor of the event, three senior members of ORYX will join industry colleagues on panels to discuss a number of exciting topics over the two days.

ORYX Gaming’s Managing Director, Matevž Mazij, will take part in a panel discussion on how to get to know customers in order to offer what they need. Primož Blazinšek, Head of Operational Marketing, will talk about prioritising the first-time player experience; while Jovana Popovič, Director of BU iGaming Platform & Services, will talk about customer profiling and retention.

Matevž Mazij, Managing Director of ORYX Gaming, said: “We are proud sponsors of the virtual edition of the WGES, an event well-known in the industry to attract executives from across the sector and for being a focal point for stimulating and interesting conversations about a wide range of topics.



“We look forward to playing a major role in the event and to seeing new and familiar faces during the event.”



About ORYX Gaming:

ORYX Gaming is a B2B gaming solution provider. Leveraging their industry-leading technology, ORYX offers a turnkey solution, including an omni-channel retail, online and mobile iGaming platform, marketing and operational services, as well as ORYX Hub, an advanced content aggregator, product integration and marketing platform for casino, sportsbook and lottery verticals.

Renowned for its rapid and seamless integration, ORYX Hub combines casino, slots, live dealer, lottery, virtual sports and instant win game content from top tier gaming content providers, along with proprietary content, and is fully compliant with major regulated jurisdictions, allowing operators to access over 10,000 world-class games through a single account. ORYX is a member of Bragg Gaming Group (TSXV: BRAG, OTC:BRGGF), a global next-generation gaming group.