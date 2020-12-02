Morongo Casino to launch cashless wagering program through partnership with Marker Trax via Konami SYNKROS system

World-class resort is poised to become the first tribal casino to adopt cashless wagering marker technology.

LAS VEGAS (December 1, 2020) – Building on its legacy of innovation, the Morongo Casino, Resort and Spa in Cabazon, CA, has partnered with Marker Trax, LLC., setting the stage for the Southern California gaming destination to become the nation’s first tribal casino to offer cashless casino slot markers.

The history-making move also has Morongo poised to become the gaming industry’s first casino in California to introduce cashless wagering markers to its floor.

Marker Trax will run through the Konami SYNKROS® casino management system and will allow Morongo guests to conveniently and securely apply, get approved, and begin using their digital marker – all in under five minutes and all electronically. Rather than retrieving physical cash for a casino marker, guests enrolled in a PIN-protected SYNKROS cashless wagering account can use their Marker Trax credit line to play electronically on any slot or video poker machine in the casino.

“We’re excited to be working with Marker Trax to introduce cashless wagering markers to our guests,” said Richard St. Jean, COO of Morongo Casino. “The convenience and ease of Marker Trax will be a huge bonus for our players, and underscores Morongo’s history of embracing state-of-the-art technology to enhance our gaming experience. With Marker Trax, our guests can be approved for a gaming line and at the machine in minutes.”

Marker Trax is a patented cashless wagering technology that allows casinos to digitally and securely issue funds. The entire process is digitally monitored through the casino management system. Since the company launched in 2018, the collaboration with Morongo is the first tribal partnership, and first major casino relationship launched for the new gaming product. Marker Trax will offer Morongo access to its players’ data analytics and access to its players’ marker tracking. This information can also be accessed from any machine on the property. When players wish to withdraw from their cashless wagering accounts, the Marker Trax system, along with SYNKROS, settles any outstanding balance prior to payout.

“We are looking forward to a successful launch at Morongo,” said Charlie Skinner, COO of Marker Trax. “The technology behind the product is truly unmatched by any other product in the casino industry today, and we could not be happier to be launching with the team at Morongo.”

“Morongo guests will be the first outside Nevada to enjoy Marker Trax cashless slot markers, thanks to the leadership of Richard St. Jean and his team, Marker Trax’s strong launch success, and SYNKROS’ robust core environment,” said Tom Jingoli, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer at Konami Gaming, Inc. “Konami’s SYNKROS casino management system is designed with the agility, data architecture, and integration capabilities to help deliver these types of collaborative tech opportunities to players and properties.”

Prior to signing up for Marker Trax, guests must first enroll in Morongo’s loyalty program.

For more information on Marker Trax, visit markertrax.com.

About the Morongo Casino Resort & Spa

Newly renovated with a 65,000-square-foot gaming floor expansion, the Morongo Casino Resort & Spa is located along the 10 Freeway near Palm Springs, Calif. Owned and operated by the Morongo Band of Mission Indians, the Morongo Casino Resort & Spa offers the hottest slots and an array of table and high-limit gaming at one of the largest tribal gaming centers in the United States. The towering 27-story resort features five top-rated restaurants, a stunning swimming pool with private cabanas, a world-class spa, legendary live entertainment and, nearby, the 36-hole championship Morongo Golf Club at Tukwet Canyon.

About Marker Trax

Marker Trax is a cashless, digital alternative to casino markers. The product offers regulatory-compliant casino marker technology that takes the risk out of issuing funds. The system makes for a more efficient gaming experience for players, and the application process allows players to be scored and given access to their markers in minutes.