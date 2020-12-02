New Slots Announcements – December 2, 2020

Online casino sights need to stay on top of the hottest slot offerings to keep up with the competition. We’ve got the newest slots released in the past week, so you can check them out and decide if you want them on your site.

Salsa’s creative studio releases Cuca inspired Video Bingo title

Salsa Technology’s in-house creative studio has released its legendary reptilian witch inspired Video Bingo title – Cuca’s Swamp Bingo.

Cuca’s Swamp Bingo pits players against the devious witch who has a crocodile face and flowing blonde locks. Cuca casts spells to entice adventurers into her swamp to steal treasures for her hoard of riches and players are tasked with the mission of retrieving them.

This latest magical release from Salsa is a Video Bingo with 90 balls and up to four 5×3 cards in which you can bet with various denominations.

There are an impressive 12 winning patterns and there is the possibility of winning the Jackpot by betting on four cards. It is HTML5 designed for mobile-first and is 100% responsive for players to seamlessly enjoy across desktop, mobile and tablet.

High 5 Games is Bringing the Heat with its Hot New Release

Leading independent casino games provider High 5 Games is set to launch its hottest slot game to date with the release of Hot Blox.

The new slot game is burning with innovative and classic fun. Players can spark an inferno as they charge up the nine 2-by-2 reel board and feed the flames to ignite excitement when they activate Multipliers.

With the unique Symbol Fusion feature, when all four symbol positions in a given reel are filled with the same symbol, those 4 symbols fuse together as one, awarding the winning combination. All the other reels outside of the winning combination will continue to charge by filling the red meter around the symbols. When any reel fully charges, it will be hot with Multiplier rewards for the next four spins.

NetEnt recreates a classic as it unveils Divine Fortune Megaways™

Megaways™ makeover adds an exciting new twist to one of NetEnt’s all-time favourite slots.

NetEnt has produced an enhanced version of one of its most popular games Divine Fortune with the addition of the Megaways™ mechanic.

The game is the latest in NetEnt’s standard-setting back catalogue to be given the magic Megaways™ treatment after the recent successful launch of Twin Spin Megaways™.

With an RTP of 96.09%, the 6-reel mythical-themed slot includes the same magical creatures and glittering coin symbols as the original, but this time is loaded with 117,649 Megaways™ and a maximum win of 4502x.

Divine Fortune Megaways™ features Falling Wilds Re-Spins, a Wild-on-Wild Expansion feature, and Free Spins with three collectable bonus symbols that can award an additional 500x bonus to create an experience packed with winning potential.

Push Gaming’s Wheel of Wonders world premiere hosted by CasinoDaddy

First-of-its-kind launch sees CasinoDaddy trio stream slot live exclusively on Casumo

B2B gaming supplier Push Gaming recently launched its ground-breaking new slot, Wheel of Wonders, to much fanfare in an exclusive live stream hosted by famed Swedish brothers, CasinoDaddy, on Twitch and YouTube Live.

The exclusive live stream took place on Casumo for one hour, before releasing the game on site, and was successful in demonstrating the huge potential that Wheel of Wonders has to offer. Although they did not land any huge wins during the first hour, Masse and Ebro were able to trigger several features throughout the game, and experienced some highly exciting rounds that entertained viewers.

Throughout the live stream, CasinoDaddy also offered their viewers the opportunity to take part in a fantastic giveaway. Those who were lucky enough to be selected, then got a chance to take a spin on a custom-made wheel that Push Gaming prepared for the event.

Yggdrasil and AvatarUX unveil latest Popwins™ title BountyPop™

Brand new YG Masters game is packed with fun-filled features

Yggdrasil, the leading global publisher of online gambling content, has partnered with AvatarUX to launch the latest game of its popular Popwins™ series, BountyPop™.

The exhilarating win-all-ways game, produced through the supplier’s YG Masters program, is packed with fun-filled features including expanding reels, random multipliers, free spins and no less than three Bonus Wheels.

BountyPop™ offers players an astonishing 59,049 ways to win in this captivating slot game that utilises AvatarUX’s cutting-edge Popwins™ mechanic.

Each winning symbol Pops to increase the reel height with two new symbols and they will keep Popping as long as the winning streak continues.

Collect three or more Scatter symbols to trigger the Free Spins with the chance to expand the reels to a towering nine symbols. Trigger the Mystery Wheel Multipliers by increasing each reel in the base game to six symbols high and ending the Free Spins round with all reels expanded to a specific height unlucks the Bronze, Silver and Gold Mystery Wheels with even more chances to win.

Once you Pop you won’t be able to stop in this immersive addition to the Popwins™ series.

Freezing Classics

Jingle Jingle!

“In perfect time for Xmas and your promotional advent calendars, Booming Games is releasing a winterscaped version of the already hugely popular Burning Classics.

Decked out with classic symbols, this 5×3 is also low volatility, making it especially appealing for your ‘time on device’ players” says Moritz Blume, Booming Games’ Head of Product.

In the tradition of classic slots, this game has been designed to be clean, intuitive and simple. But this doesn’t for one second mean you can’t win big. On the contrary; all Major and Minor symbols and all Wilds are stacked, while Free Spins can be retriggered indefinitely. And as if that wasn’t enough of a recipe for booming wins, the gamble feature enables players to repeatedly double their winnings exponentially, up to 10 times!

So sit back, relax, and get ready to play a real classic.

HOT LIFE

Dive into the criminal streets of the city and take a deep breath preparing to the real gangster adventures.

The city is full of brave gangsters, honest cops, fierce fights, guns and stylish lowriders.

The game will show you what HOT LIFE is. The feeling of danger and the right music will take you into the streets full of risky deals, temptation and jackpots you can certainly try to win.

In this 5*4 and 50-pay line slot, SUDDEN WILD™ is a wild symbol pictured as a car, that substitutes for all the symbols except for the Scatter which is Helicopter.

FREE SPINS + STICKY WILD FEATURE will give you a chance for more wins along with STACKED SYMBOLS

RTP is 95,8 %, Volatility ★★★★✩, Max Exposure X*bet is over 2400, max bet 500.

All of Gamzix games have 4 types of Jackpot and available in mobile version.

Are you ready to take a ride through the streets? Test yourself and may the streets show you the real Hot Life!

Kalamba Games adds Christmas sparkle to hit title Griffin’s Quest

Innovative slot supplier Kalamba Games has launched a festive edition of its smash-hit Griffin’s Quest, just in time for the Christmas period.

Kalamba’s hugely popular title released earlier this year has been given a yuletide makeover, with the main character, the Mighty Griffin, adorning twinkling Christmas lights to give players an extra festive experience.

Set in a snow-covered landscape, Griffin’s Quest – X-mas Edition comes with all the features that made Griffin’s Quest one of Kalamba’s most successful title launches this year.

The signature HyperBonus feature allows players to shortcut to the Free Spins rounds, while the game also offers progressive free spins, the Wheel Bonus and Magic Split Symbols.

The Wheel Bonus is initiated when three or more bonus symbols appear in any position. The Wheel can award either a cash prize or can trigger one of the variants of the Free Spins Bonus. Magic Split Symbols make each symbol count as two or three matching symbols in the column in which they appear – except for bonus, wild and extra free spins symbols.

The new release is distributed on the ORYX Gaming platform.

Wazdan sparkles with new hit Gem Splitter™

Wazdan is inviting players to feast their eyes on the jewel-filled world of its latest title, Gem Splitter™.

The 5×3 title features the game provider’s innovative Multiways mechanic, which offers a fantastic 59049 ways to win, alongside a Symbol Splitter Feature that can increase the number of elements in the winning combination from 5 up to 15!

Above the reels on the left a random symbol is displayed whilst on the right the game shows how the symbol will be split, be it vertically or horizontally, and into how many new symbols, with five different varieties possible.

If a symbol is divided horizontally, the payout of the winning combinations increases. The vertical split increases the number of ways to win from 243 up to 59,049.

The only symbols which can’t be divided are Wilds and Scatters, with three or more Scatters triggering the 10 Free Spins session. During the Free Spins Round the special symbol awards an extra three spins every time it lands.

What`s more, in the bonus round the symbols are always being split into a combination that’s most favourable to the player, splitting into four symbols in a 2×2 arrangement.

In certain jurisdictions there is also the option of progressing straight to the Free Spins mode with the Buy Feature. Players can also try Wazdan`s Gamble feature to double the win up to 7times.