Gambling Industry Announcement and Partnership Roundup –December 1, 2020

In the fast-moving world of gambling, sometimes you might miss news that could be important to you. To make sure you’re all caught up on gaming industry news, be it online or brick and mortar, we’re rounding up the some of the announcements and partnerships from the last week that you might have missed.

Pragmatic Play has Inked a new Agreement with Pin Projekt’s Sports Betting Brand WWin

Pragmatic Play, a leading game content provider to the gaming industry, has signed an agreement with Pin Projekt that will see its full portfolio of award-winning slot content made available on the operators WWin brand.

The European sports betting brand will see its online casino offering boosted by Pragmatic Play’s expansive slot collection, including latest hit Christmas Carol Megaways, as well as the multi-award-winning Wolf Gold and fan-favourite Deluxe series.

Under the agreement, WWin customers will also have access to Pragmatic Play’s suite of player engagement tools, Enhance, which is proven to increase customer retention and acquisition.

Playtech welcomes Swiss Casinos to the iPoker network

Swiss Casinos launches Playtech’s award winning Poker software in Switzerland

Playtech, the world’s leading omni-channel gambling company, today announces it has launched its iPoker network, the first regulated poker network in the Swiss market, with the leading operator Swiss Casinos Group.

Swiss Casinos Group, which operates four of Switzerland’s largest land-based casinos, has partnered with Playtech for its industry leading Poker software and iPoker network. Focused on growth in regulated markets worldwide, in line with Playtech’s wider strategy, the iPoker network offers an excellent liquidity pool, backed by premium software and services developed to comply with regulatory requirements in multiple jurisdictions.

Playson strengthens Italian presence with Blox Limited

Supplier boosts reach in critical European market

Casino software developer Playson has announced a partnership with the Italian-based platform provider, Blox Limited.

The agreement allows the brand, which is part of Blue Ocean Gaming, to distribute Playson hits such as Buffalo Power: Hold and Win, Zeus: Thunder Reels and the recently launched Solar King across its operator network.

As part of the deal, the Italian-licensed platform provider can also deploy Playson’s integration-free engagement tools, including Network Tournaments, Jackpots and Free Spins, which have been proven to enhance player retention.

The agreement extends the games studio’s player reach in the regulated market of Italy, where the company has cemented its fast-growing credentials with a string of key operator partnerships.

Evoplay Entertainment widens ever-growing U.K. and MGA reach with Playzido

Dynamic studio continues to rack up wins with latest platform partnership

Innovative game development studio Evoplay Entertainment has bolstered its U.K. and Malta presence in a deal with the cutting-edge platform provider, Playzido.

Under the agreement, an immersive selection of the developer’s ground-breaking games will be rolled out via Playzido’s partnership network. Initially set to go live across its U.K. and MGA markets, several further jurisdictions are expected to follow as the partnership develops.

Testament to the premium quality of its pioneering portfolio, Evoplay Entertainment’s diverse suite of titles have proven themselves on the global stage as hugely popular with the streaming and player communities.

Maxima Compliance appoints Paola Menachem as Director of Regulatory and Licensing

Full-service compliance provider Maxima Compliance has appointed experienced gaming counsel Paola Menachem as its Director of Regulatory and Licensing.

Menachem has more than two decades of legal and regulatory experience within the gaming industry, at the likes of Intralot, the Zeal Group and the solicitors firm Smithfield Partners.

At Maxima Compliance, she will lead the regulatory and licensing team, reporting directly to Managing Director Antonio Zanghi.

SoftGamings to offer Playtech Poker and Casino content globally

New partnership sees SoftGamings offer its customers access toPlaytech Poker and Casino content

Playtech, the world’s leading gambling technology company, today announces its partnership with SoftGamings that will see Playtech Poker and Casino content available to their customers across a number of markets globally.

SoftGaming’s customers will now be able to enjoy Playtech’s iPoker network, the leading Poker network in the world. As well as having access to the excellent liquidity pool of the iPoker network and the premium Poker software and services, SoftGaming’s customers will also be able to leverage Playtech’s industry leading Casino content including the extensive offering of branded titles such as Justice League and the Sporting Legends Suite.

Best-price sportsbook app SBK joins Oddschecker grid

SBK, the sportsbook app powered by Smarkets, is now live on Oddschecker, allowing the odds comparison site’s three million monthly users to directly compare SBK’s industry-leading pricing against the rest of the market.

SBK’s odds are taken straight from the Smarkets betting exchange – which has been on the Oddschecker grid since March 2018 – meaning the app is the only place in the industry where users can get the unique combination of low-margin exchange pricing and an intuitive sportsbook user experience.

Playtech Casino and Live Casino now live with Casumo

New partnership sees Casumo roll out Playtech Casino and Live Casino offering across key markets

Playtech, the world’s leading gambling technology company, today announces a new partnership with Casumo to launch its award-winning Casino and Live Casino software in Sweden, Denmark, Spain and the U.K.

Starting with the Casumo brand, Playtech software will subsequently be rolled out across the wider Casumo brand portfolio with Dunder, Kazoom Casino and CasinoSecret to follow in early 2021.

Casumo is a pioneer in the online gambling industry and is a true ‘entertainment-first’ operator. Its approach centers on delivering the best experience possible through its unique brand and innovative gamification features.

Push Gaming strikes content deal with EveryMatrix’s CasinoEngine

Latest integration to further boost supplier’s extensive global reach

B2B Gaming supplier Push Gaming has further enhanced its global presence after agreeing to extend their partnership with CasinoEngine, EveryMatrix’s iGaming Integration Platform.

The deal, which is now facilitated via Push Gaming’s own platform, will also give EveryMatrix access to Push Gaming’s recent chart-topper, Mystery Museum, as well as their newly launched game, Wheel of Wonders.

Scientific Games Boosts OpenGaming Jackpot Offering Following BlueRibbon Agreement

Stoiximan becomes first to roll out BlueRibbon’s bespoke jackpot solution via Scientific Games’ Open Gaming System Platform

Scientific Games Corporation has integrated BlueRibbon’s customizable jackpot solution into its OpenGaming ecosystem, with Kaizen Gaming brand Stoiximan the first to launch the marketing tool.

This new partnership strengthens Scientific Games’ OpenGaming, providing partners across regulated markets with the ability to create bespoke jackpots within games via BlueRibbon’s software.

Combining OpenGaming’s innovative network-level gamification technology with BlueRibbon’s player engagement software is set to provide operators with a powerful solution. The combination will increase excitement levels within games, boost customer lifetime value and deliver greater brand differentiation with responsible gaming tools available to players.

Stoiximan has become the first OpenGaming customer of Scientific Games to utilize the marketing tool following this new agreement, with the software to be rolled out with all the Company’s customers in the coming months.

ORYX Gaming partners up with mycasino.ch to enter Swiss market

ORYX Gaming, a Bragg Gaming Group company is poised to enter the Swiss market for the first time after signing a content deal with leading operator mycasino.ch by Grand Casino Luzern.

The collaboration with mycasino.ch is an important step for ORYX as it continues to implement its growth strategy into regulated jurisdictions across the globe. Grand Casino Luzern is the largest online operator in Switzerland and was the second casino in the country to launch an igaming offering under the mycasino.ch brand when the market opened in 2019.

The Swiss regulated online market has quickly gained traction and the latest official figures from the country’s regulator showed that online gaming licensees generated CHF23.5M in the first partial year of being live. Grand Casino Luzern’s brand mycasino.ch generated CHF8.9M in revenues in 2019.

NetGame Entertainment secures SoftSwiss partnership

NetGame Entertainment, one of iGaming’s foremost casino software providers, has partnered with standout gaming platform, SoftSwiss.

This significant deal will see NetGame integrate its entire portfolio of titles onto the SoftSwiss platform. The games will be made available to every one of SoftSwiss’ clients through its fast-growing Game Aggregator. Some of the leading games included within the deal include Book of Nile: Revenge, Cloverstones, Jackpot Sevens and the recently released multiplayer Fishing Kingdom smash hit.

Spearhead Studios expands SoftSwiss’ game providers list

SoftSwiss Game Aggregator is delighted to announce that Spearhead Studios

Under the agreement, Spearhead will deliver its full games portfolio to SoftSwiss’ partners with customers being granted access to the studio’s present portfolio, which includes 23 slots and table games, along with one of the most successful games such as the Book of Souls which has enjoyed over twenty million game rounds in the first ten months post-launch. Spearhead’s popular suite of games will be distributed across a range of brands which rely on SoftSwiss Online Casino Platform and Game Aggregator.

Spearhead offers a wide and continuously growing portfolio of impressive products including the mobile-optimized Slider Games, such as Roulette, Fruits & 777’s, Blackjack and Videopoker classic slots. The partnership with Spearhead will see SoftSwiss’ existing offering significantly increased with new and exciting content to be presented to its partner network.

Videoslots adds AGS content

Platform-to-platform deal boosts Videoslots’ games portfolio

Players at Videoslots are now able to enjoy AGS’ wide range of engaging slots as the operator looks to boost its market-leading portfolio of games.

AGS’ team of talented developers is responsible for a host of entertaining titles, including, Golden Wins, Fu Nan Fu Nu, Rakin’ Bacon!, Longhorn Jackpots, Pharaoh Sun and Capital Gains.

William Ahlberg, Head of Commercials at Videoslots.com, said: “These are exciting times for players at Videoslots and our collaboration with AGS will only take that up another level.