Australia aiming for clean sweep in ODI series finale

Australia are set to take on India in the final match of the One Day International series in Canberra. The Aussies will be aiming for a clean sweep after outclassing India twice in Sydney.

Australia put in a commanding performance over the opening two matches, with Steve Smith scoring consecutive centuries. The only concern for the home side was the injury to opening batsman David Warner. Warner is set to miss the remainder of the white-ball series after picking up an abductor injury, fielding in game two.

The injury to Warner has forced Australia to bring in Western Australian batsman D’Arcy Short as a replacement. Short has been in prolific form for the Hobart Hurricanes but has struggled to cement a place in the national side over the last 12 months.

Warner isn’t the only injury concern for Australia, with allrounder Marcus Stoinis unable to bowl due to a side-strain. Australia have also opted to rest fast bowler Pat Cummins for the remainder of the series.

India looked out of sorts over the opening two matches, with missed catches and poor bowling blighting their performance. Indian wicketkeeper KL Rahul defended his side’s performance over the two matches.

“We are doing a lot of things right. Just need to learn how to bowl better on such beautiful batting surfaces. We need to get better with our skills and execution, and need to figure out what best can we do on such wickets.”

Indian quick Jaspit Bumrah struggled to make an impact of over the opening two matches, recording 1/79 in his last outing. Bumrah has only taken three wickets in his last eight matches at an average of 146.33.

India struggled to contain the Australian top order over the opening two matches, with Steve Smith taking full toll. Smith peeled off back-to-back centuries and looked back to his best in masterful display in Sydney.

India have relied too much on the performance of skipper Virat Kolhi and will struggle again if they can’t contain the Australian top-order. If Steve Smith fires, then it could be another long afternoon for Virat Kohli’s side in the field.

Australia vs India

Odds

Australia – 4/7

India – 6/4

Tip: Australia to win and Steve Smith to a 3rd consecutive century

Odds care of Oddschecker.com