Poker

How 10 poker legends celebrated Thanksgiving

By Paul Seaton
Tags: , , , , , ,
People playing poker on a table

People playing casino poker at a table in a casino. While the United Kingdom and Europe continue on the remorseless hype building up to Christmas Day, the United States took time out from pounding the online felt over the weekend to celebrate Thanksgiving. But how did some of the superstars of the stars and stripes – or nearby North American countries – celebrate?

Let’s check in with 10 bona fide poker legends, pull up a chair and go hunting for the biggest turkey and lashing of gravy… before saying ‘Thanks’.

Scotty Nguyen

The 1998 World Series of Poker Main Event winner, who took home $1 million when he beat Kevin McBride to the title 22 years ago, reached out to his fans to celebrate Thanksgiving.

Phil Hellmuth 

The Poker Brat and 1989 WSOP Main Event winner took time out from making family memories to tip the Miami Dolphins to beat The Jets by over 6.5 and with a decent record in recent week, the big man, who has 15 WSOP bracelet wins, could well be in the money again.

Chris Moneymaker

The 2003 world champion was quick to thank the most important people in his life on thanksgiving, as he celebrated family life with a touching memento from this year’s Thanksgiving celebrations.

Doyle Brunson 

Texas Dolly was all talk on Thanksgiving as he replied to Doug Polk’s NLHE challenge to him from a few days earlier. With Polk suggesting no limit, Doyle was shutting it down, only to get a fairly instant reply about 8-Game. Could this be the poker match-up to get heated up about in 2021?

Daniel Negreanu

Doug Polk’s current opponent is, of course, Daniel Negreanu, who was more than happy to break away from his efforts at the online felt to celebrate Thanksgiving with his fans from home.

Doug Polk

Polk himself gave thanks to the people around him that have made his success possible. No, he didn’t call out the players that he’s run over with his truck in the last year, think better of him than that. Polk did, however, have a closing line worth celebrating exactly as he put it out there.

Brian Rast

There was hardly anything Brian Rast wasn’t thankful for on Thanksgiving as the poker legend and multi-millionnaire included the planet we reside on in a list of things he’s thankful for. Ever the spiritualist, Rast thanked family, love, The Earth… and bitcoin, of course!

Joe ‘Stapes’ Stapleton 

The legendary poker commentator and stand-up comedian had a unique perspective on the Thanksgiving celebrations and took the high ground… literally.

Ben Spragg

Prop bets are fun in poker and on Twitter. On ‘Poker Twitter’, however, they can be dangerous. Shortly after tweeting an amusing fire sale for a joblot of neon lamps, ‘Spraggy’ challenged his social media fans to liking a post a thousand times to force him int 24 hours of non-stop action. He’s only just finished!

Chance Kornuth

The head of Chip Leader Coaching paused his gruelling challenge against Phil Galfond to be thankful for what he was about to eat and remind the world that he’ll be a Dad in less than a month. Christmas can’t come soon enough!