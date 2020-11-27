Football Index donate sports sponsorship rights to promote YGAM during UK’s Safer Gambling Week

To mark the U.K.’s annual Safer Gambling Week campaign Football Index donated its shirt sponsorship rights for leading Championship clubs Nottingham Forest and Queens Park Rangers to the Young Gamers and Gamblers Education Trust (YGAM). Shirts emblazoned with YGAM’s distinctive logo were worn by Queens Park Rangers in their 1-1 draw with Watford (21 November), with Nottingham Forest wearing the YGAM branded shirts in the 2-0 away defeat to high-flying Bournemouth, which was broadcast live by Sky Sports to an international television audience on 24 November. Football Index is also supporting the ground-breaking work undertaken by YGAM courtesy of a £5,000 donation.



This follows an initiative undertaken by Football Index earlier this year which saw it launch a new Gambling Awareness Initiative with Nottingham Forest Football Club, highlighting the importance of safer gambling and helping to educate football supporters within local communities.



Daniel Bliss, Director of External Affairs at YGAM said: “We’re enormously grateful to both clubs and Football Index for their fantastic support. It is vital that we educate our future generations about the potential risks associated with gambling so we can collectively help prevent harm. The two games provided an important opportunity to raise the profile of the charity and help us support parents, teachers and young people across all communities.”



David Cook, Chief Commercial Officer at Nottingham Forest said: “This builds on last year’s activities, and we are once again very supportive of Football Index’s desire to highlight and promote the safer gaming message, in particular through this promotion of the YGAM charity. It’s great to work with a brand that takes responsibility in how they work, and who always look to stress the importance of responsible gaming for the wider fan base.”



Euan Inglis, Commercial Director at Queens Park Rangers said: “In all of our activation discussions with Football Index, safer gambling messaging is always at the forefront of content that is produced. The donation by Football Index of our front of shirt property to YGAM to help promote Safer Gambling Week is an initiative that we as a football club fully get behind and are delighted to support.”

Mike Bohan, Co-Founder of Football Index added: “We are delighted to support YGAM and promote Safer Gambling Week this year. At Football Index, we have always made safer gambling one of our utmost priorities, and we are incredibly pleased to be able to support YGAM’s important work to educate future generations and prevent harm. We hope that this initiative will increase awareness and prove an important step towards ensuring young people have the information and knowledge to make informed decisions about gambling.”