Stats Perform agrees six-year partnership with GVC Holdings for official WTA tennis data

Stats Perform has reached a six-year agreement with GVC Holdings, soon to become Entain plc and one of the world’s largest sports betting and gaming operators, to provide a new and exclusive, official WTA tennis data service enabling in-play bets to be placed across GVC sportsbooks.

The news follows this week’s announcement from the WTA that SportsTech AI leader Stats Perform had acquired the exclusive rights to distribute umpire data from 2021-2026, to collect ultrafast shot-by-shot data across the entire tour, and to produce thousands more live video streams from its expanded tour.

“We’ve long discussed the opportunity with our customers to improve the fan and betting experiences for sports such as tennis through applying our data collection and AI expertise, and are delighted that GVC are aligned with our vision,” said Andrew Ashenden, Chief Betting Officer at Stats Perform.

Jamie McKittrick, Commercial Director at GVC said “the WTA tennis tour is very popular for bettors across our territories and using the best available in-play data means we can offer the best in-play experiences. We’re looking forward to creating a variety of innovative new betting experiences for our bettors. Stats Perform have long been a trusted partner in the delivery of high-quality official data and we’re delighted to extend our partnership across to this new product.”

Stats Perform’s exclusive official WTA tennis data joins a portfolio of premium ultrafast betting data from top tier football competitions including LaLiga, Ligue 1, MLS, J-League and CONMEBOL, as well as basketball, ice hockey, handball, volleyball and cricket data from the world’s premier competitions.

About Stats Perform

Stats Perform is the market leader in SportsTech providing the most trusted sports data and the latest advancements in applying AI and machine learning to deliver better predictions for teams, sportsbooks and a more engaging broadcast, media and fan experience.​ The company collects the most detailed sports data to create new experiences across sports. Leveraging the richest sports database, Stats Perform enhances sports competition and entertainment through machine learning and computer vision to create advanced predictions and analysis – be that for digital and broadcast media with differentiated storytelling, tech companies with reliable and fast data to power their innovations, sportsbooks with in-play betting and integrity services, or teams with first-of-its-kind AI analysis software. SportsContentCo is the exclusive reseller of Stats Perform premium sports betting content to licensed sportsbooks in the United States. For more information, visit StatsPerform.com or SportsContentCo.com.

About GVC Holdings PLC

GVC Holdings PLC (LSE:GVC), is a FTSE100 company and is one of the world’s largest sports-betting and gaming groups, operating both online and in the retail sector. Subject to shareholder approval, GVC will change its name to Entain plc on 10 December. The Group owns a comprehensive portfolio of established brands; Sports Brands include bwin, Coral, Crystalbet, Eurobet, Ladbrokes, Neds, and Sportingbet; Gaming Brands include CasinoClub, Foxy Bingo, Gala, Gioco Digitale, partypoker and PartyCasino. The Group owns proprietary technology across all of its core product verticals and in addition to its B2C operations provides services to a number of third-party customers on a B2B basis. The Group has also entered into a joint venture with MGM Resorts to capitalize on the sports-betting and gaming opportunity in the U.S. The Group is a tax resident in the U.K. with licenses in more than 20 countries across five continents. For more information, see the Group’s website: www.gvc-plc.com