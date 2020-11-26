Gambling Industry Announcement and Partnership Roundup – November 26, 2020

In the fast-moving world of gambling, sometimes you might miss news that could be important to you. To make sure you’re all caught up on gaming industry news, be it online or brick and mortar, we’re rounding up the some of the announcements and partnerships from the last week that you might have missed.

Swintt games now live on Videoslots

Supplier’s full portfolio available to operator’s players

Videoslots.com has teamed up with Swintt to offer its customers the chance to enjoy the supplier’s growing catalogue of games.

Titles including recent releases Wild Land, Mega Maya, and Hana Bana are now available to play within Videoslots’ market-leading casino portfolio.

The Malta-based supplier prides itself on creating quality games built on local knowledge and data. It also offers a full suite of gamification tools to increase engagement.

Swintt’s added content swells the ranks of the industry’s most comprehensive slot offering for Videoslots. But Head of Commercials William Ahlberg is always keen to add more.

Red Tiger expands in Denmark with Tivoli Casino partnership

Supplier launches with world famous entertainment operator

Casino game and software developer Red Tiger has gone live with Tivoli Casino, the online gaming site of one of Denmark’s most iconic brands.

Named after Copenhagen’s Tivoli Gardens theme park, the online casino is run by former state monopoly Danske Licens Spil A/S under an agreement signed last year.

The partnership will give Tivoli Casino access to over 100 certified games drawn from Red Tiger’s award-winning portfolio, including classic titles such as Piggy RichesTM MegaWaysTM, Mystery Reels and Dynamite Riches.

Red Tiger Commercial Director, Chris Looney, said: “Tivoli Casino benefits from having a brand that is famous throughout the world and is a top-quality online casino delivering great entertainment.

NetEnt to launch with Buzz Bingo in the UK

World-renowned slots portfolio will soon be live with leading bingo brand.

NetEnt has taken its entire collection of online slot games live with Buzz Bingo, the UK’s largest bingo operator.

After a successful integration, the supplier’s most famous titles such as Starburst™ and Gonzo’s Quest will soon be available to Buzz Bingo players, along with a host of slots which are top performers in the UK market.

The launch builds on NetEnt’s prime position in the country’s online gaming sector and allows Buzz Bingo to continue to diversify its product offering.

Habanero celebrates that magical time of the year with Christmas Gift Rush

Developer gets players rockin’ around the Christmas Tree with merry new slot

Premium slots and table games provider Habanero has kicked off the holiday season with its latest gaming title, Christmas Gift Rush.

Designed for players dreaming of a white Christmas, the 3×3 slot showcases warming festive visuals and sound effects as well as the supplier’s cutting-edge Jackpot Race tool, fusing the logic of a poker-style pot with a must-drop jackpot solution.

Wins on the center line trigger the Nudge Feature, with the reels continuing to Nudge until there are no winning combinations left on the screen. For those who unlock three lines, however, the multiplier increases with each Nudge, and deserving gamblers can treat themselves to a Christmas gift with Habanero’s Enable Buy Feature allowing feature purchases with every spin.

The studio’s festive game launch caps a year in which it has significantly expanded its customer base in regulated markets across the globe, signing tier one commercial deals with the likes of Rush Street, MarathonBet, Codere and Loewen Play.

Habanero launches with global leader LeoVegas

Supplier goes from strength to strength in Italy with latest tier one partnership

Premium slots and table games provider Habanero is now live with LeoVegas, one of the gambling industry’s best-known operators.

LeoVegas’ Italy-based players will be able to enjoy all 71 of Habanero’s nationally certified games, including fan favourites such as Egyptian Dreams, Wild Trucks and Scopa.

The operator’s hugely popular multi-brand portfolio boasts unrivalled player reach, with Habanero’s new partnership set to extend across key additional markets in the near future.

The studio’s latest agreement also further strengthens its leading position in the jurisdiction, with its games now live with the majority of Italy’s tier one brands.

PartnerMatrix delivers its affiliate and agent platform technology to B2B partners

EveryMatrix’s affiliate and agent system PartnerMatrix enters several B2B partnerships with established turnkey providers seeking to offer affiliate marketing and agent management to B2C brands running on their platforms.

2020 saw PartnerMatrix expand its business into the B2B realm. The brand is becoming the affiliate software of choice for B2B platforms through a handful of selected partnerships with providers such as Digitain, Prisma Gaming, DAOGroup, and Soft2Bet, among others. PartnerMatrix’s B2B partners leverage the technology for their own B2C clients who are looking to launch high-performance affiliate programs.

Build under the vision of one platform to reach millions of players, PartnerMatrix aims to bring casino and sports operators, affiliates, and players closer. 70 new iGaming affiliate programs were successfully launched via PartnerMatrix’s solutions in less than 12 months, breaking PartnerMatrix’s own record set last year.

Meridianbet extends casino offering with Booming Games

Booming Games’ full slot portfolio is now available on Meridianbet with more than 60 HTML5 slot games including popular titles like Burning Classics, Howling Wolves, Gold Vein and latest release Jesters Joy.

Booming Games release up to two new games per month. Soon to be released are Freezing Classics, Book of Tombs and Cash Pig. “We are delighted to partner with a leading operator like Meridianbet to further extend the reach of our content in their key markets. We are looking forward to a fruitful partnership” said Frederik Niehusen, Chief Commercial Officer at Booming Games.

Milan Đurmez, Head Of Online Casino at Meridianbet added, ‘’Meridianbet takes great pleasure in enhancing its slots offer with Booming’s quality titles. We expect nothing less than their great popularity across all our markets.’’

Relax Gaming expands distribution with Pinnacle partnership

Relax Gaming, the igaming aggregator and supplier of unique content, has launched its extensive portfolio of slot games with sportsbook and online casino operator, Pinnacle.

Top-performing titles from the supplier’s in-house library such as Money Train 2, Snake Arena and La Fiesta have already been made available to Pinnacle’s players as part of the agreement, as well as a wide selection of aggregated games from its hand-picked studio network.

Relax’s platform offers a variety of third-party content from its selected Silver Bullet and Powered By Relax partners, including innovative suppliers such as ReelPlay, Kalamba Games and Fantasma Games, which are all offered unrivalled speed-to-market through the two distribution programmes.

The partnership with Pinnacle adds another reputable online casino brand to Relax Gaming’s distribution network and builds on a period of strong growth during which the supplier has secured major deals across the industry.

Circle Eight Games signs up to Yggdrasil’s YG Masters program

US-based games studio gains access to GATI technology to accelerate global growth

Player centric game studio Circle Eight Games has joined Yggdrasil’s burgeoning YG Masters program, eyeing an acceleration of its business strategy and global market goals through the innovative GATI technology.

YG Masters has seen significant growth this year after the launch of Yggdrasil’s ground-breaking Game Adaptation Tools & Interface (GATI) technology which allows partners to use a standardised solution to develop and distribute games anywhere in the world.

As a program partner, Circle Eight Games will be able to source, build, and distribute content, rapidly accelerate global reach, and find new ways to increase revenues.

Circle Eight Games is a player-centric game studio focusing on refining the complex to be intuitive and simple. It creates innovative, entertaining and on-trend games that are inspired by the brick-and-mortar gaming experience.

iSoftBet launches long-term partnership with SkillOnNet

Wide-ranging content and aggregation agreement with global casino software platform

iSoftBet, the leading online and mobile casino content provider, has signed a landmark content and aggregation agreement with SkillOnNet making its complete games portfolio and Game Aggregation Platform (GAP) content available to more than 40 global casino brands.

The extensive deal will also see SkillOnNet join more than 70 other leading partners on iSoftBet’s leading GAP aggregation platform. GAP has enabled some of the world’s largest national and international brands to rapidly and successfully access the latest regulated markets via a single integration and access more than 8,000 games and advanced player engagement solutions.

This includes more than 150 proprietary iSoftBet slot and table games including latest titles Western Gold Megaways™ and Gold Digger as well as classic top performing titles Vegas High Roller and Hot Spin Deluxe.

Integrating to GAP will allow SkillOnNet to launch in emerging regulated territories such as Portugal where the leading white label and turnkey services supplier is about to launch.

Founded in 2005 SkillOnNet has rapidly grown to become one of the leading white label and turnkey services suppliers in iGaming, developing and providing casino software and content to many of the industry’s leading brands.

The last 12 months have been among the most successful in iSoftBet’s history with the business expanding its reach significantly in 2020 to serving more than 300 global operators and over 1,000 websites.

iSoftBet is certified in 19 of the world’s largest regulated and emerging territories and provides brands with the highest quality casino games and maximum speed to market.

Twin partners with Enteractive to implement 360 degree CRM

Personalised CRM will complement existing digital approach with Fast Track

Enteractive, the leader in player reactivation and retention for the iGaming industry, has announced a new partnership with Twin to activate NRCs to NDCs across markets including Ireland, Canada, New Zealand, Finland and Germany. The collaboration completes a 360 degree CRM technology integration to optimise player activations and retention, now with Enteractive’s personalised one-2-one voice calls, as well as Fast Track’s digital CRM solutions.

By incorporating Enteractive’s proprietary tech (Re)Activation Cloud platform, Twin will benefit from seamless integration of their player databases to Enteractive’s skilled agents, allowing them to engage with players by phone in one-on-one conversations. This more personalised CRM approach prompts more deposits from NRCs and NDCs, while adhering to responsible gambling best practices across each of its global territories.

NetBet Introduces Live Dealer Games From Pragmatic Play

NetBet’s extensive range of casino games is expanding to include new Live Dealer titles from renowned provider Pragmatic Play, who already has a well-established relationship with NetBet Casino.

The NetBet family of providers is always evolving to include the most popular and innovative new games as well as introducing fresh new talent to their various international markets. Pragmatic Play’s reputation precedes them as a leading provider in the casino gaming industry, and their Live Dealer games offer the state-of-the-art graphics and feature-rich design NetBet is known for.

NetBet’s popular Live Casino section offers players a wide selection of mobile-responsive Vegas-style games played in real time with virtual dealers. This means players can enjoy the excitement of a casino 24/7 from the comfort of their home or while on the move, and the library is always being updated with new titles.