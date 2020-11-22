Paysafe recognized for its employee engagement focus during COVID-19

The global payments company picks up HRO Today Association award for its internal communications activity since COVID-19

Houston, Texas. 20th November 2020 – Paysafe, a leading specialized payments platform, has been named winner of the ‘Engagement Strategy Excellence Award’ at the HRO Today Association awards in both the EMEA and North America regions. The award recognized the company’s employee engagement campaign, known internally as ‘Safeguarding Paysafe People’, which it has been running since March when its global workforce moved to remote working.

The campaign, which continues to run, focuses on maintaining ‘Paysafe’s spirit and culture’ despite the challenges presented by COVID-19 and the forced move to remote working. It has included the delivery of a broad range of new internal communications activities and channels with an emphasis on informing, recognition and wellbeing. As well as introducing new communications channels such as a 24/7 mailbox, a weekly lockdown newsletter and wellbeing surveys, the campaign has also included regular live streaming Q&A calls with Paysafe’s CEO, Philip McHugh.

A particular highlight of the programme was ‘Paysafe Day’; a day dedicated to celebrating the team and giving time off for wellbeing activities. The day was such a success that it led to a second

‘Team Day’ in October focused on career development, networking and learning how to thrive in an environment of sustained remote working.

Kate Aldridge, SVP Communications for Paysafe, said: “We were all thrilled to see our Safeguarding Paysafe People campaign recognized by the HRO Association. Our culture and focus on people is something that sets us apart from other companies and our hope with this campaign has been that our people still feel that ‘Paysafe buzz’ despite not being together in the office. I know I speak on behalf of the entire communications team, as well as our colleagues in HR, when I say our work has never felt more meaningful than it has this year, and we’re very grateful for the support of our CEO and his executive team who have all played a huge part in delivering the campaign since day one.”

The HRO Today Association award follows other recent accolades for Paysafe as an employer over the last two months including Best Learning and Development Strategy and runner up for Internal Communications Strategy at Bulgaria’s Career Show Awards, and Best Onboarding Programme at Bulgaria’s Employer of Choice awards.

