Better Collective postpones Greek and Romanian Bookmaker Awards 2021

Due to the continued outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, Better Collective has decided to postpone the joint Greek Bookmaker Awards 2021 by Betarades and Romanian Bookmaker Awards 2021 by PariuriX.com until Summer 2021. The award show will now take place in the Summer in Athens during the long-anticipated Euro 2021.

To shine a light on the best bookmakers in core markets across Europe including Greece, Romania, United Kingdom, Denmark, Sweden, Poland and Germany, Better Collective has launched the Better Collective Bookmaker Awards – a series of award shows celebrating the best bookmakers across categories which focus groups of players have stated they find relevant and valuable when choosing their bookmaker.

In January 2020, Better Collective hosted its inaugural Bookmaker Awards 2020, with the plan to expand the awards across key markets. Originally, the Greek Bookmaker Awards 2021 by Betarades and Romanian Bookmaker Awards 2021 by PariuriX.com were first scheduled to take place as a joint event in January 2021 as a follow up to the successful award show earlier this year. However, due to the continued outbreak of the pandemic, Better Collective has now decided to postpone. The award show will now take place during the much-anticipated Euro 2021 in Summer 2021 – still as a joint event in Athens.

Shona Mackenzie ODonnell, Head of Strategic Events at Better Collective, says:

“We have worked intensively on creating an even stronger event than our inaugural Greek Bookmaker Award 2020. However, the safety of people of course remains the top priority and, given the circumstances that we still are facing a global pandemic that also limits our possibility to gather in larger groups, we have now decided to postpone the Award show in Athens until Summer 2021. On the positive side, this allows us to extract even more comprehensive data over a longer period of time. We now look forward to enjoying a safe award show with our industry colleagues alongside the well-anticipated Euro 2021.”

The Better Collective Bookmaker Awards in the markets; United Kingdom, Denmark, Sweden, Poland and Germany remain scheduled for April 2021. These will be celebrated at a joint event in London.

Learn more about Greek Bookmaker Awards 2021 by Betarades here: https://bookmakerawards.betarades.gr/en/ Learn more about Romanian Bookmaker Awards 2021 by PariuriX here: https://bookmakerawards.pariurix.com/en/

