BetConstruct’s Fantasy Sports now available to UK partners

SoftConstruct (Malta) Limited trading as BetConstruct is happy to announce that it is now able to provide fantasy sports betting software to UK partners under its UKGC Combined Remote Operating Licence.

Fantasy Sports betting is a niche product that requires a deep understanding of the market and players in order to create software that meets our partners expectations. Choice lies at the heart of an excellent fantasy sports betting experience and, with that aim, BetConstruct has developed a fully customisable feature-rich product, with reliable fantasy data for 5 sport types and 20+ soccer leagues.

BetConstruct’s full suite of Fantasy Sports that includes football, basketball, baseball, american football and ice hockey, is also available to our partners operating under the MGA Licence at both B2B and B2C level.

BetConstruct is a global award-winning technology and services provider for online and land-based gaming industry. BetConstruct’s innovative and proven offerings include Online and Retails Sportsbook, Classic and Virtual Reality RNG & Live Casinos, Poker, Skill Games, Fantasy Sports, Social Gaming Platform, Sports Data Solutions and more – all ready to be launched and managed through SpringBME, its pioneering Business Management Environment .

Within Sports Data Solutions, the AI-powered scouting tool AJNA performs game flow recognition and provides statistics and extremely accurate technical data to create new unique markets to bet on.

All partners benefit from the BetConstruct Spring Platform with its powerful back office tools and all-inclusive services. From stand-alone set up to turn-key and white label solutions, BetConstruct offers its partners unparalleled opportunity to succeed.