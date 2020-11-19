An online version of BgC will update the gaming market in Brazil

On December 8 and 9, from 10 am to 1 pm (Brasília time), the BgC Digital Experience will take place, a 100% online version of the Brazilian Gaming Congress (BgC), the Brazilian gaming meeting that has been discussing the legalization and regulation of so-called games of chance in Brazil since 2013. Organized by Clarion Events Brasil, the event will feature an agile and objective program and offer a networking tool that will enable participants to participate in business meetings and exchange ideas and experiences about the sector.



“We have been in contact with suppliers, operators and other professionals who intend to operate in this market and there is a demand for updates on what is happening in terms of regulation. Clarion Gaming has been the spokesperson for these trends since the beginning, and it is no different now ”, says the general director of Clarion in Brazil, Sergio Jardim.

On the first day, and opening the program, there will be a panel discussion of the Regulation of Sports Betting – which were approved in late 2018, the status of the Lotex (Instant Lottery) concessions and also the prospects for State Lotteries after the decision by the STF (Supreme Court) that imposed the end of the Government monopoly of the lottery operation.

On the second day, the scheduled events will address the proposals that are on the agenda in the Federal Senate for the return of casino operations in Brazil. Other topics included on the Event agenda are the need to adapt the business model to the Brazilian market, the high standards for regulation and control of the gaming sector that assure the availability of efficient tools against money laundering, and efforts to promote responsible gambling.



The event will also discuss the “boom” of new games in the sports betting market –like eSports, Virtual Gaming and other sports in addition to Brazilian football that have grown in prominence since the COVID-19 pandemic. The idea of this panel is to discuss what has changed in the players’ behavior and how operators can deal with them and prepare for future changes in the industry.



Registration to participate in the event is open and can be done on the website http://www.braziliangamingcongress.com.br