888 announces roll-out of the Control Centre, a new customer-centric safe gambling feature

888 , one of world’s leading online gaming entertainment and solutions providers, is pleased to announce that it will begin the roll-out of its latest safe gambling innovation called the Control Centre during November. The Control Centre is a new customer-facing interface that will sit across 888’s websites to provide all players with improved understanding of their gambling behaviour and further increase the prominence of 888’s safer gambling tools.

The Control Centre will ensure that safe gambling continues to be front and centre of the 888-user experience. Accessible to customers from 888’s homepages, the Control Centre will provide a “one stop shop” for customers to monitor their activity through intuitively presented data and take any necessary actions to control their gambling.

The Control Centre is initially launching in the UK with further localised versions of the new feature due to be introduced to customers in 888’s other markets over the coming months.

Itai Pazner, CEO of 888 commented: “As part of our wider Safer Gambling Week initiatives, we are delighted to announce the phased roll-out our latest safe gambling innovation, the Control Centre, initially launching to our customers in the UK this November. The first phase of the Control Centre will focus on making safe gambling tools more accessible and visible to customers, with several additional safe gambling product features due to be integrated over the coming months.

“The Control Centre has been developed over a number of months and we have identified new ways to ensure safe gambling remains at the heart of the user experience for all 888 players from the first time they visit our websites. The Control Centre will be an integral part of 888’s product offering moving forward and reflects our commitment to invest resources and expertise to create industry-leading, user friendly and AI -driven safe gambling tools.

“Our business rests on ensuring our customers are empowered to make safe and responsible decisions about their gambling. We are committed to continually investing in our teams and technology to prevent gambling-related harm and we are confident that this innovative feature will offer customers new levels of data and clear, transparent insights that will help them to stay informed and in control.”

