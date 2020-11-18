Michael Addamo leads caribbean poker party main event day 1a field

Last year’s partypoker Caribbean Poker Party Main Event took place at the Baha Mar resort in The Bahamas and was a wall-to-wall celebration of live poker, lit orange and set to a backdrop of bubbles, be they in champagne flutes or floating on the top of infinity pools.

This year’s partypoker CPP Main Event is, of course, very different, but while it can take place anywhere there’s WiFi, the actual play is at virtual felt rather than the air-conditioned tables in a Bahamian resort. Every hand will be played out online, and while the Day 1a field totalled 490 players, just 70 players made it through to Day 2.

With a bumper $5 million guarantee, the 490 entries worth $5,000+$300 each mean that $2.45 million of that prizepool is already in the can from entries and Day 1b on Tuesday 24th November is expected to be much busier than Day 1a.

After the requisite 18 levels, each lasting 25 minutes, it was the Australian high roller Michael Addamo who racked up the biggest chip-stack of 18,658,743 chips. With each player starting with a million chips, Brazilian player Pedro Chaves went into the books in 2nd position with 17,110,419 and Dutch player Manuel Ruivo ended the night with 16,674,394, good for a podium finish.

With former WPT Main Event winner and London-based Lithuanian Matas Cimbolas also lurking in 6th place with 11,961,482 chips and EPT Online Main Event final table player and 2017 MILLIONS Online winner Jon Van Fleet rounding out the top 10 with 10,919,477, there’s quality in every seat. Others who made the Day 2 cut included Jack Sinclair (10,794,916), Dominik Nitsche (9,900,100), Mike Watson (7,120,935), Ole Schemion (6,062,560), Isaac Haxton (5,568,179) and Mark Radoja (1,506,628).

It’s sure to be a top-quality battle to join those players when Day 1b takes place in six days’ time and there are satellites running right now on partypoker. Just remember to bring your own cocktail and beach towel this year.

Partypoker 2020 Caribbean Poker Party Online Main Event Day 1a Top 10 Chipcounts: