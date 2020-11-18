Poker

Michael Addamo leads caribbean poker party main event day 1a field

By Paul Seaton
Tags: , , ,
Ebt-online-high-roller

Last year’s partypoker Caribbean Poker Party Main Event took place at the Baha Mar resort in The Bahamas and was a wall-to-wall celebration of live poker, lit orange and set to a backdrop of bubbles, be they in champagne flutes or floating on the top of infinity pools.  

Ebt-online-high-roller

This year’s partypoker CPP Main Event is, of course, very different, but while it can take place anywhere there’s WiFi, the actual play is at virtual felt rather than the air-conditioned tables in a Bahamian resort. Every hand will be played out online, and while the Day 1a field totalled 490 players, just 70 players made it through to Day 2.  

With a bumper $5 million guarantee, the 490 entries worth $5,000+$300 each mean that $2.45 million of that prizepool is already in the can from entries and Day 1b on Tuesday 24th November is expected to be much busier than Day 1a.  

After the requisite 18 levels, each lasting 25 minutes, it was the Australian high roller Michael Addamo who racked up the biggest chip-stack of 18,658,743 chips. With each player starting with a million chips, Brazilian player Pedro Chaves went into the books in 2nd position with 17,110,419 and Dutch player Manuel Ruivo ended the night with 16,674,394, good for a podium finish.  

With former WPT Main Event winner and London-based Lithuanian Matas Cimbolas also lurking in 6th place with 11,961,482 chips and EPT Online Main Event final table player and 2017 MILLIONS Online winner Jon Van Fleet rounding out the top 10 with 10,919,477, there’s quality in every seat. Others who made the Day 2 cut included Jack Sinclair (10,794,916), Dominik Nitsche (9,900,100), Mike Watson (7,120,935), Ole Schemion (6,062,560), Isaac Haxton (5,568,179) and Mark Radoja (1,506,628). 

It’s sure to be a top-quality battle to join those players when Day 1b takes place in six days’ time and there are satellites running right now on partypoker. Just remember to bring your own cocktail and beach towel this year.  

Partypoker 2020 Caribbean Poker Party Online Main Event Day 1a Top 10 Chipcounts: 

Place 

Player 

Country 

Chips 

1st 

Michael Addamo 

United Kingdom 

18,658,743 

2nd 

Pedro Chaves 

Brazil 

17,110,419 

3rd 

Manuel Ruivo 

Netherlands 

16,674,394 

4th 

Julien Perouse 

Canada 

14,546,236 

5th 

Marcelo Costa 

Brazil 

13,282,423 

6th 

Matas Cimbolas 

Lithuanian 

11,961,482 

7th 

Rok Gostisa 

Slovenia 

11,794,610 

8th 

Georgios Monousos-Sotiropoulos 

Cyprus 

11,693,436 

9th 

Bruno Volkmann 

Brazil 

11,093,756 

10th 

Jon Van Fleet 

Canada 

10,919,477 

 