Lewis Hamilton ties Michael Schumacher World title record

Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton claimed his seventh F1 World Drivers Championship, equalling the record held by all-time great Michael Schumacher. Hamilton sealed the win with victory in the Turkish Formula One Grand Prix, over the weekend.

Hamilton only needed to finish ahead of his Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas to claim the title, and Bottas struggled in the wet conditions finishing 14th after an unspectacular start. Hamilton started from sixth on the grid and went on to record his 94th Formula One victory.

It was a bitter-sweet moment for the British driver, who has led the fight against racial injustice this season. Hamilton was visibly emotional as he crossed the line for the win, with his voice cracking over the radio.

“Dream the impossible. You have got to chase it and never give up,” Hamilton said. “That’s for all the kids out there who dream the impossible. You can do it.”

Speaking shortly after the win, Hamilton struggled to contain his emotions as he spoke of tying Schumacher’s record. “I couldn’t get out of the car because I just couldn’t believe it. I didn’t want the visor to come up and people to see tears flowing, because I had always said I would never let you see me cry,” Hamilton said.

“I’m definitely a bit lost for words,” he said, thanking his family. “I dreamed of this as a kid. This is way, way beyond our dreams,” he added.

Hamilton has won the last four races on the Formula One calendar, and his win in Istanbul was his 10th of the season.

It was fitting that Hamilton shared the podium with long-time rival Sebastian Vettel. The four-time world champion shared the podium with Racing Point’s Sergio Perez. Hamilton and Vettel have shared the podium 56 times during their respective careers. The Ferrari driver was one of the first to congratulate Hamilton on equally Schumacher’s World title record.

With the Formula One title wrapped up for another season, Hamilton may turn to his future off the track. The British driver found the time to make his poker debut at the GG Poker $10,300 High Rollers Week event number #7. Hamilton was joined by Chris Rudolph, Tim Adams and Isaac Haxton. The seven-time world champ struggled off the track, finishing 113 out of 130 players.