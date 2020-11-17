EveryMatrix applies for New Jersey gaming license

Tuesday, November 17th, 2020, Malta

Technology provider EveryMatrix has applied for a license with the New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement to supply operators with its industry-leading iGaming integration platform and gaming aggregator CasinoEngine.

Seizing the opportunity and working closely with established clients looking to expand into new regulated jurisdictions, EveryMatrix has filed the application to New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement for a license to be able to deliver casino clients its award-winning CasinoEngine and game content in the state.

Erik Nyman, President EveryMatrix Americas LLC, comments: “We are very pleased to inform that we have filed our license application in our first US State. The Garden State has enjoyed great success with exceptional development over the last years. This is a testament of the solid regulatory framework based on player protection, business stability and growth.

“EveryMatrix will enter the market in an expansive phase where our products will support the continued growth of operators in New Jersey and more states as we launch in the upcoming years.”

In 2020, New Jersey is approaching 1bn USD in online casino GGR, and the state alone is one of the World’s largest online gaming markets. New Jersey was the first larger state to enact online casino regulation. The state has a long tradition of gaming operations and has developed an extensive online gaming business since the regulation came into force in 2014.

About EveryMatrix

EveryMatrix delivers a modular and API driven product suite for casino, sports betting, payments and affiliate/agent management. The company’s B2B iGaming solutions are designed to help clients unleash bold ideas and deliver outstanding player experiences in regulated markets.

To offer the services required by operators, the EveryMatrix products work together as an entire platform or independently. They can be easily integrated with existing platforms to accommodate different types of clients from bookmakers to lotteries and from existing large operations to newcomers.

Learn more at www.everymatrix.com.