Atlantic City threatened by new restaurant restrictions

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy has announced stricter guidelines to help his state battle rising Covid-19 infection rates. With restaurants now forced to close at 10:00pm, casinos in Atlantic City are expressing concerns that they will have to pay for someone else’s problem.

Murphy announced the new rules on Monday. “To be clear, the last thing I want to do or any of us want to do is to shut our economy back down, and thankfully, we are not at that point,” Murphy said during a briefing. “No one up here wants to take the type of broad and all-encompassing actions like those we had to take in March. We are acting with more precision-based actions on what we are seeing on the ground.”

Lawmakers from both sides of the aisle aren’t happy with the decision. “Businesses in South Jersey are hurting. New blanket restrictions are not what we wanted to hear today,” wrote Assemblyman Vince Mazzeo, a fellow Democrat. “These new restrictions were put in place due to soring North Jersey COVID cases.”

Republican State Senator Michael Testa, saw it similarly, calling Murphy’s so called “surgical approach” more like someone wielding an ax, and “a destructive overreaction.”

“Murphy should be targeting areas of high virus spread and taking the time to evaluate the data and facts,” Testa added in a statement. “There is no reason to lock things down gratuitously in South Jersey.”

While at least one casino patron mocked Murphy’s order, asking if Covid worked on a schedule, something clearly had to be done to get the pandemic under control. The state averaged under 500 new infections per day throughout the summer, but is now spiking past 2,000, and as high as 4,300 on November 14. While there’s so logic to the lawmakers’ complaints, it’s not like Atlantic City visitors only come from South New Jersey.

The Casino Association of New Jersey was much more accepting of the situation. They noted they understand “the administration’s concerns and that is why the industry has taken extraordinary measures to safely welcome back thousands of hardworking employees and valued guests, while also helping to minimize the exposure of Atlantic City casino property guests, our employees, and our local community to the COVID-19 virus.”

None of this is good news for Atlantic City, no matter how you look at it. With casinos already restricted to 25% capacity, having to kick customers out of the bar at 10:00pm is going to put an even bigger hurt on. And with Fitch Ratings lowering the credit score for the city after recent performance, things look like they will continue to get worse.