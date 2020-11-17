Gambling Industry Announcement and Partnership Roundup – November 17, 2020

In the fast-moving world of gambling, sometimes you might miss news that could be important to you. To make sure you’re all caught up on gaming industry news, be it online or brick and mortar, we’re rounding up the some of the announcements and partnerships from the last week that you might have missed.

SpaceCasino goes live with Red Tiger

Slot provider’s games launched on growing U.K. brand

Casino game and software developer Red Tiger has partnered with SpaceCasino in a deal which further enhances its presence in the U.K.

The core stable of Red Tiger’s hit titles is now integrated into the rising star casino, including classics such as Piggy Riches™ MegaWays™, Dynamite Riches and the smash hit Gonzo’s Quest™ MegaWays™.

SpaceCasino is a fast-growing brand in the U.K. online market, committed to delivering an outstanding and a secure casino and betting experience, with eyes on further expansion across Europe.

Push Gaming strengthens Nordics leadership with Paf deal

Developer’s chart-topping games continue to be some of the region’s most popular

B2B gaming supplier Push Gaming has built on its European footprint by agreeing to distribute its premium games content to tier one Nordic operator Paf.

As of today, Paf will offer players Push Gaming’s popular titles, such as Jammin’ Jars, Wild Swarm and Razor Shark, with the full suite of content to follow soon after.

The partnership is set to further cement Push Gaming’s reputation as a major slots player, having seen rapid growth over the past two years on the back of its first-class content, with players in the region also benefitting from both parties’ player-first approach.

Push Gaming’s catalogue is already highly sought after, with the studio live with a host of operators, including Gamesys, GVC and Norsk Tipping.

EvenBet Gaming to host poker tournament at SiGMA Europe Virtual Expo

Platform provider’s popular competition returns with €1,000 prize pool

Leading online gaming software developer, EvenBet Gaming, will be hosting an exclusive poker tournament for delegates at the upcoming SiGMA Europe Virtual Expo, as well as promoting its full product suite.

Following successful competitions at several digital trade events this year, the company is returning with its popular tournament format including a prize pool consisting of €1,000 worth of Amazon vouchers.

The competition powered by the EvenBet Gaming poker platform takes place on the opening day of the Virtual Expo, Tuesday 24th November, after the last conference session and is free to enter for all summit attendees.

There is an added incentive for players with a bounty reward for those who knockout SiGMA team members from the tournament, including €100 for SiGMA Founder and CEO Eman Pulis and €30 for other staff members.

EvenBet will also be promoting its product offering at virtual booth BR3, where delegates can find out more about the company’s leading poker platform.

Attending the SiGMA Europe Virtual Expo follows the platform provider being granted a supplier licence by the Malta Gaming Authority (MGA), paving the way for the company to further extend its international network of operator clients.

PlayBonds relaunches Bingo offering with END 2 END platform

END 2 END, the leading Bingo multiplayer expert, has partnered with PlayBonds to re-launch its online Bingo offering.

PlayBonds is one of Latin America’s leading operators and is to integrate END 2 END’s standout omni-channel platform as it continues to accelerate business growth.

The operator is an online casino running under Maxxi Media, part of the Curaçao Internet Gaming Association (CIGA), which offers a rich catalogue of games that includes Spin reel, Video Bingo, Table Games and Blackjack.

This latest major deal for END 2 END will enable PlayBonds to provide a wide selection of exceptional Bingo games in real time.

Greentube gains traction with market entry in Belarus after GrandCasino launch

Greentube, the NOVOMATIC Interactive division, has made its market entry into Belarus after taking its popular content live with leading online casino operator GrandCasino.

The supplier’s online adaptions of iconic Multi-Gaminator titles such as Book of Ra™, Lucky Lady´s Charm™, Sizzling Hot™ and Dolphin’s Pearl™ are now available to Belarusian players. More top performing content from Greentube Collections, an exclusive portfolio which encompasses all the supplier’s games series, is set to be integrated soon.

Many of the titles will already be known to GrandCasino’s players through the operator’s well-established and popular land-based casino. The operator’s online brand has quickly flourished after being one of the first to be granted a licence to offer online games when the market opened in 2019.

Entering the Belarusian online market is another important step for Greentube as it continues to implement its growth strategy into regulated jurisdictions. In 2020, Greentube has taken its content live in new markets, with Denmark and Paraguay being the most recent ones, and has consistently expanded its presence in several other countries both in Europe and in Latin America.

IMG ARENA Pots Enlarged Long-Term Deal with World Snooker Tour

IMG ARENA, a leading sports betting service and content hub, has agreed a long-term deal with the World Snooker Tour (WST), extending its partnership for live streaming rights for the betting industry.

The partnership grows the existing live streaming agreement, covering a greater number of matches and tournaments on the Tour.

Snooker has grown rapidly in recent years to become a truly global sport with vast levels of popularity and engagement among fans worldwide. Despite current challenges, WST has successfully maintained its momentum with 20 events staged in 2020. Tournaments have up to 128 players competing with the action closely followed by a loyal audience.

Playtech partners with win2day to launch Austria’s new digital Bingo offering

Playtech, the world’s leading gambling technology company, today announces an agreement with Austrian Lotteries to offer a new online Bingo proposition via the win2day website.

Under the new agreement, the win2day site will feature a number of standard Bingo rooms, as well as standalone versions of popular Playtech Bingo Network brands. win2day will offer players in Austria variants including Age of the Gods Bingo, Housey Bingo and Lucky Numbers Bingo, and will also have the ability to schedule and use popular key features such as XTG.

In addition to its bespoke Bingo offering, win2day has carefully selected Playtech Bingo side game titles that have proven popular in the .COM Network. These will now be available as standalone games for Austrian players, including well-known titles such as Dynamite Digger, Fruity Burst and George and the Dragon.

Exciting new partnership between Endorphina and Supersport for the Croatian Market

Continuing their autumn partnerships, Endorphina has announced its second new partnership in the Croa-tian market with leading and experienced operator Supersport.

This partnership seems it will be prosperous for both parties. For Endorphina, this is their second partner-ship within the Croatian market, so Endorphina is definitely gaining some reach and proper exposure in Croatia. Supersport can also look forward to providing their players with a range of new hit games.

Playzido kick-off Playtech integration with Buzz Bingo launch

B2B games platform, Playzido, today announced its latest distribution partnership with popular U.K. bingo brand, Buzz Bingo.

Leading titles from Playzido’s games catalogue, including their exclusive Deal or No Deal games and it’s growing suite of Megaways™ titles will soon be available to Buzz Bingo customers. Players will have access to Playzido’ library of aggregated content from some of the industry’s most exciting new studios, including Reel Play, Plank Gaming, Bulletproof and Endemol Shine Gaming.

The deal marks the first launch for Playzido via the recently completed integration into Playtech Open Platform. Numerous more launches with Playtech’s operator partners are due to follow suit for Playzido over the coming weeks and months.