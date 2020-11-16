EvenBet Gaming to host poker tournament at SiGMA Europe Virtual Expo

Platform provider’s popular competition returns with €1,000 prize pool.

Monday 16th November 2020 – Leading online gaming software developer, EvenBet Gaming, will be hosting an exclusive poker tournament for delegates at the upcoming SiGMA Europe Virtual Expo, as well as promoting its full product suite.

Following successful competitions at several digital trade events this year, the company is returning with its popular tournament format including a prize pool consisting of €1,000 worth of Amazon vouchers.

The competition powered by the EvenBet Gaming poker platform takes place on the opening day of the Virtual Expo, Tuesday 24th November, after the last conference session and is free to enter for all summit attendees.

There is an added incentive for players with a bounty reward for those who knockout SiGMA team members from the tournament, including €100 for SiGMA Founder and CEO Eman Pulis and €30 for other staff members.

EvenBet will also be promoting its product offering at virtual booth BR3, where delegates can find out more about the company’s leading poker platform.

Attending the SiGMA Europe Virtual Expo follows the platform provider being granted a supplier licence by the Malta Gaming Authority (MGA), paving the way for the company to further extend its international network of operator clients.

Dmitry Starostenkov, EvenBet Gaming CEO, said: “Our digital poker tournament at SiGMA Americas in September attracted hundreds of industry experts to play against each other, and the final table was a truly tense affair!

“We’re back to host another exciting tournament for delegates of SiGMA Europe Virtual Expo, which promises to be a great event. It’s the perfect way for attendees to engage with our MGA-licensed poker platform that continues to enjoy growth across multiple markets worldwide.”

To view a promo video for the EvenBet Gaming Poker tournament, please visit: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GpkhjEo3VEg

About EvenBet Gaming

EvenBet Gaming is an online gaming software developer that supplies customisable and innovative turnkey solutions



The company develops world-class online poker, casino, sportsbook and daily fantasy sports platforms, and has offices in the USA and Russia employing more than 100 team members. It has launched more than 100 casino and poker rooms over the past 10 years.