BetConstruct’s core technology receives 3 awards at MiGEA

Malta’s Gaming Excellence Awards 2020 has rolled out the results and the online gaming and sports betting software supplier BetConstruct has successfully taken three titles – Best Technology Provider, Best Online Sports Betting Supplier and Best Gaming and Online Betting Platform.

The company always placed emphasis on the product scope that Spring Platform contains. From multilingual Sportsbook with 120+ sporting events to dozens of revenue-booster games – any partner operator of BetConstruct can find a product that is right for their audience via the robust all-inclusive platform with a single backoffice.



While the sports betting scene lagged behind due to the lack of events this year, BetConstruct managed to fill in the gap with much needed betting markets providing the rapidly growing Esports and the exclusive in-house managed Archery Shooting sport type.

Gaming-wise, from the start of the year the developer managed to launch 12 new gaming solutions which immediately started gaining favour with players and, of course, bringing higher engagement and bigger profits to operators.

About BetConstruct

BetConstruct is a global award-winning technology and services provider for online and land-based gaming industry. BetConstruct’s innovative and proven offerings include Online and Retails Sportsbook, Classic and Virtual Reality RNG & Live Casinos, Poker, Skill Games, Fantasy Sports, Social Gaming Platform, Sports Data Solutions and more – all ready to be launched and managed through SpringBME, its pioneering Business Management Environment .

Within Sports Data Solutions, the AI-powered scouting tool AJNA performs game flow recognition and provides statistics and extremely accurate technical data to create new unique markets to bet on.

All partners benefit from the BetConstruct Spring Platform with its powerful back office tools and all-inclusive services. From stand-alone set up to turn-key and white label solutions, BetConstruct offers its partners unparalleled opportunity to succeed.