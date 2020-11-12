Data capturing is focus of SBC/National Sports Forum webinar

The issue of big data and how it is being harnessed in the U.S. sports betting industry will take center stage next week at the second installment of the Road to BOSA-Digital (Betting on Sports America – Digital) webinar series.

Data Collection Among Sports Betting Consumers will bring together thought leaders to discuss how technology is being used and how strategic partnerships with betting companies have opened up a treasure trove of data for team and ownership groups.

The webinar, which is jointly produced by National Sports Forum (NSF) and event organizer and media company SBC (organizer of BOSA-Digital), takes place on Wednesday, November 18 at noon ET.

The session will examine how data collection in the sports betting vertical can help teams to increase revenue across key aspects of their business, from ticket sales and fan engagement to concessions and marketing.

The session will be moderated by Jim Kahler, Director of Sports Gambling Education at Ohio University, and will feature Adam Heintz, SVP – Business Intelligence at Monumental Sports & Entertainment, and Matt Holt, President, US Integrity.

Monumental Sports & Entertainment is the group that owns the Washington Wizards (NBA) and Capitals (NHL), and the arena they both play in (Capital One Arena). The company has been at the forefront of embracing betting partnerships, including turning its box office into a temporary sportsbook this summer through a partnership with William Hill.

Kahler feels that while the U.S. sports betting sector is still in its infancy, the amount of big data coming in from operators, suppliers, and the teams/leagues is unparalleled when compared with other industries, meaning there will be opportunities for partners that find effective ways to work together.

“Data collection is at the core of so much business and industry today,” he said. “At the same time, fan engagement is such a key component for teams and leagues. Sports betting opens up a huge opportunity for data to come together in a way never before seen in the space. Leveraging this data and still remaining fully compliant with regulators will become a key component for everyone involved.”

US Integrity is able to identify suspicious behavior by analyzing changes in betting data against a benchmark of normal betting activity. It monitors the data to see if discrepancies coincide with notable player or coaching events, reveal officiating abnormalities, or are indicative of the misuse of insider information. For compliance reasons this data rarely leaves the betting platform, but still remains the central part of the larger data collection process for operators.

The Road to BOSA-Digital webinar series is designed to create discussion around pressing issues in the sports betting industry, while previewing some of the hot topics that will be covered in depth at the BOSA-Digital virtual conference and expo.

The third and final installment of the webinar series, The Rise of SPACs in the Sports Betting Industry, takes place on Thursday, Nov. 19 at 2:30 p.m. ET, and will focus on the increasing use of Special Purpose Acquisition Companies as a route to going public. The session will be a joint production with BOSA-Digital investment and banking partner Truist Securities.

BOSA-Digital, on December 1 & 2, 2020, offers an eight-track conference with a lineup of 130 expert speakers, comprising operators’ senior executives, regulators, affiliates, suppliers, teams, leagues, and advisors.

The event will also feature an interactive product display area where operators will be able to learn about the next generation of products and solutions from international suppliers, talk to suppliers’ expert teams, and experience the products directly through demos.

There will be further opportunities for delegates to connect and build their network in the burgeoning U.S. betting industry in the virtual networking lounge, the meeting rooms in the virtual networking bar, and at the program of themed networking roundtables.

