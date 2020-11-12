Appointment of Chief Strategy Officer to support 888’s long-term growth plans

888, one of the world’s leading online gaming entertainment and solutions providers, is delighted to announce the appointment of Vaughan Lewis in the newly created role of Chief Strategy Officer (‘CSO’). Vaughan will join the Group in early 2021.

Vaughan joins 888 from Flutter Entertainment Plc where he held the position of transformation lead for the international business following its acquisition of The Stars Group in May 2020. Prior to that he held the roles of SVP of Communications at The Stars Group and Director of Corporate Development at Sky Betting & Gaming. Previously, he was an equity research analyst at Morgan Stanley specializing in betting and gaming companies. Vaughan holds a BA in Economics from Durham University and is a CFA Charterholder.

Reporting to CEO, Itai Pazner, Vaughan will support Itai in the development of the Group’s long-term strategy and will be responsible for strategic business development including M&A origination and execution. In addition, Vaughan will be responsible for investor relations, working closely with the CFO to develop the Group’s investor relations strategy.

Itai Pazner, CEO of 888 commented: “We are delighted to welcome Vaughan as 888’s first CSO. Vaughan is a highly experienced gaming industry professional with a wealth of relevant expertise across both strategic development and investor relations. I have no doubt that his skills and background will support 888 to identify and deliver further growth opportunities over the coming years.

Vaughan Lewis, 888’s incoming Chief Strategy Officer commented: “888 is a company I have long admired, since my time as an equity analyst. 888’s unmatched scalable technology, coupled with its strong brand and marketing expertise have supported its growth to become an industry leader, and provide a powerful platform that underpins the Group’s significant continued growth potential. I am delighted to join a great team and to help drive forward the compelling growth opportunities that lie ahead.”

About 888 Holdings plc:

888 Holdings plc (and together with its subsidiaries, “888” or the “Group”) is one of the world’s most popular online gaming entertainment and solutions providers. 888’s mission is to supply its customers with innovative and market-leading online gaming products, above all in a safe and secure environment.

888 has been at the forefront of the online gaming industry since foundation in 1997, providing to players and B2B partners an always innovative and world-class online gaming experience. At the heart of 888’s business is its proprietary gaming technology and associated platforms.

During 2019 888 was named Casino Operator of the Year at the prestigious EGR industry awards and, in 2020, the company was proud to be recognised at the 2020 Gaming Intelligence awards as winner in the Casino Operator of the Year category.

The Group is structured into two lines of business: B2C, under the 888 brands, and B2B, conducted through Dragonfish, which provides partners a leading platform through which to establish an online gaming presence and monetise their own brands.

888’s consumer facing websites offer more than just online gaming. They are entertainment destinations: places where people can enjoy a truly interactive experience and be part of an online community that shares common interests. 888’s strong and trusted brands are all accessible through www.888.com.

Find out more about 888 at http://corporate.888.com/.