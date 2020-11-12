Watch HR at iGaming NEXT ONLINE: Adventure of Change

The third and final day of iGaming NEXT ONLINE: Adventure for Change is underway. This flagship event now turns to Human matters, with many HR experts analyzing how organizations can be better run in the future.

The day starts with a keynote speech on “Optimize communication in your workplace,” delivered by Alexander Grabner-Jarlung, TED Speaking Coach, Director, Partner Consultant & PowerPoint Specialist from David JP Phillips Int. Business.

Figuring out how to keep everyone happy around the world will be a panel moderated by Marie Louise Theobald, CPO of Hero Gaming, which will look at “Handling your remote, cross-cultural team.” She’s joined by Tinatin Bonney, Head of HR Latvia, Romania, Malta, Belgium, Spain & Engineering Hubs of Evolution Gaming and Mikael Ångman, Chief HR Officer (interim) of NetEnt.

Another talk of interest, for those looking to hire in the new year perhaps, will be a Fireside Chat between Lena Nordin, Chief HR Officer of the Betsson Group and Scott Dodson, CMO of Hero Gaming, on “Succeeding in remote onboarding.”

You can watch the entire thing for free at the iGaming NEXT live stream. You can also catch-up on what’s happened so far with our recaps of what’s happened at iGaming NEXT ONLINE here