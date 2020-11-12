Gambling Industry Announcement and Partnership Roundup – November 12, 2020

In the fast-moving world of gambling, sometimes you might miss news that could be important to you. To make sure you’re all caught up on gaming industry news, be it online or brick and mortar, we’re rounding up the some of the announcements and partnerships from the last week that you might have missed.

JCM Global Again Expands Long-term Partnership with Churchill Downs, Inc. at Newport Racing & Gaming Property

Once again, JCM Global has expanded its long-term partnership with Churchill Downs Incorporated (“CDI”) this time at CDI’s newest parimutuel gaming entertainment venue, Newport Racing & Gaming in Newport, Ky.

Earlier this month, JCM announced CDI had chosen JCM’s iVIZION® bill validator, GEN5® Thermal Printer, and ICB® Intelligent Cash Box system for its newly opened Oak Grove Racing, Gaming & Hotel in Oak Grove, Ky., and now JCM has installed these same award-winning solutions on each of the 500 HRMs (Historical Racing Machines) at Newport Racing & Gaming.

Soft2Bet goes from strength to strength in Latin America with MultiApuestas

B2B project combines advanced sportsbook and casino features

Casino and sportsbook platform provider Soft2Bet has unveiled its latest innovative brand, MultiApuestas.

The product fuses engaging sports betting and casino modules, with players earning rewards by collecting cards showcasing major regional Sports Clubs, and filling the Virtual MultiApuestas TrophyCup with sufficient points to unlock the top bonuses.

Soft2Bet’s latest LatAm-oriented project further expands the company’s continental footprint, having launched its ever-popular operator brands YoYoCasino and CampoBet in Brazil earlier this year.

Using Soft2Bet’s regional expertise, the innovative brand will focus solely on Latin America, with localised content, payment methods and currencies, fully tailored to the demands of continental customers.

MultiApuestas follows on from the hugely successful B2B solutions previously unveiled by Soft2Bet, including the highly acclaimed FEZBet and the recent release Irokobet, which is available in New Zealand and several African markets.

Booongo agrees deal with EvenBet Gaming to deliver slots portfolio

Developer’s games made available on EvenBet’s gaming platform

Booongo, the global online slots developer, will increase the reach of its titles on a global scale after partnering with leading online gaming software developer, EvenBet Gaming.

As part of a new agreement, Booongo’s ever-expanding slots portfolio will be integrated onto EvenBet’s gaming platform, including top-performing games Dragon Pearls and Aztec Sun, as well as the developer’s latest release, Sun of Egypt 2.

The deal will enable EvenBet’s network of operators to broaden their casino offering with Booongo’s range of titles, including those that feature the increasingly popular Hold and Win mechanics.

EvenBet, which was recently granted an MGA licence for its gaming platform alongside the company’s core poker offering, is active in multiple jurisdictions across the globe. This new partnership strengthens the platform provider’s games offering with quality content, while also enables the slot developer to tap into a wider audience.

Red Rake Gaming partners with Ously Games

Red Rake Gaming, a leading online casino games supplier, expands its social casino vertical with the partnership with Ously Games.

Ously Games is currently operating in the social gaming space focusing on acquiring players across the German and Netherlands markets. Coming from a strong and experienced background in social gaming, Spin Arena, the companies main brand, is sure to bring the best player experience and games offering to its players.

Thanks to collaboration, Ously Games will have access to the full portfolio of top performing Red Rake Gaming games which have already demonstrated their strong performance across the region through its real money gaming partners. Popular market titles, including the Super Series of games which have non-stop action through its rich feature and bonus games, as well as the industry first, 1 million ways to win genre, which resonates well with players from all across the globe.

Social Gaming was Red Rake Gaming’s first vertical entry to the gaming industry, having been in the space for over 10 years, shown through the interaction and engagement ingrained in their portfolio of content.

GrooveGaming hear music with The Ear Platform

Aggregator GrooveGaming is keeping the momentum flowing with yet another content deal this year, this time putting The Ear Platform’s 140 plus portfolio of gaming content onto their already burgeoning platform.

Becoming the latest in a raft of new agreements entered into so far this year, the new partnership will see The Ear Platform’s content integrated with GrooveGaming’s platform. GrooveGaming has significantly grown its presence throughout the last two years across key global markets and important regulated jurisdictions through partnerships with major online gambling operators.

GrooveGaming’s powerful platform now includes over 5000 casino games made up of a wealth of aggregated content ranging from slots, online casino and live casino, to poker and table games, as well as the new segment added to the platform last month, Real Casino, that operators can access via easy integration to drive player engagement and revenue.

Pariplay Strikes Deal with Lightning Gaming™ to Enhance Content via Development Programme

US-based games studio opts for Pariplay’s Ignite to launch their entire portfolio online

10th November 2020 – Pariplay Ltd., the No. 1 aggregator and content provider behind innovative products including the Fusion™ aggregation platform and the Ignite Studio development programme, has today announced a partnership with Lightning Gaming™ Inc., a Pennsylvania-based games supplier. Through the agreement, Lightning Gaming™, which has over a decade of experience delivering high-quality games to land-based players in the US, will take advantage of Ignite Studio’s industry leading tools and resources to spring-board into the global regulated online casino market.

Providing slot machines to some of the top casinos throughout North America, Lightning Gaming™ is one of the fastest growing gaming companies in the United States. It has produced some of the most unique gameplay experiences in the industry, delivering a great value proposition for both casino operators and players alike. The already impressive catalogue and promising growth momentum of Lightning Gaming™ will, in tandem with Pariplay’s servers, licenses and customer infrastructure, extend the reach of the brand across global online regulated markets, allowing online slot enthusiasts to benefit from its content for the very first time.

High 5 Games Expands Into New US Markets Through Partnership with GAN

All major titles from the online casino content provider to be offered on the GAN platform

High 5 Games, a leading online casino content provider in New Jersey and other regulated markets, on November 5, announced that it has entered into a new content licensing agreement and partnership with GAN Limited. The agreement will bring High 5 Games’ award-winning content onto GAN’s U.S. Real Money Gaming platform.

GAN Limited is a leading business-to-business supplier of internet gaming software-as-a-service, primarily to the U.S. land-based casino industry. The agreement will seamlessly integrate High 5 Games’ content into GAN’s GameSTACK platform.

At launch, players at regulated online casinos in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Michigan will gain access to more than 150 in-demand High 5 Games titles, including Double Da Vinci Diamonds, Triple Double Da Vinci Diamonds, and Secrets of the Forest. As more states green-light regulated casino gaming, High 5 Games will be there via the GameSTACK platform.

Kiron lands major ATG deal to expand business in Scandinavia

Specialist virtual games provider Kiron has won a landmark tender to supply its virtual sports content to Aktiebolaget Trav och Galopp (ATG) initially across the operator’s online channels in Sweden.

The decision follows a three-month procurement process in which Kiron was chosen over multiple competitors to integrate its full library of market-leading virtual games, including its recently launched Goal football and ice-hockey titles.

The supplier’s trotting, horse racing and motor racing games will also be provided, equipping ATG with a high-performing collection of virtual sports that offer quickfire, round-the-clock betting opportunities for local players on their favourite sports.

The partnership with ATG, one of the region’s largest horse betting, sports betting and casino operators, comes as Kiron continues to make waves in the industry after being the first to launch virtual content in Colombia, Spain and South Africa within the last 12 months.

A wind of change was brought by Skywind Group to our portfolio

The level of competition in the gambling industry is enormous, and we do not want our clients to get lost in the crowd. That is why our team keeps opening new iGaming opportunities for operators. Skywind Group, a leading provider of online casino games along with marketing and business solutions, is the most recent addition to our portfolio.

We are pleased to announce our partnership with Skywind, an experienced team of professionals that regularly release new, innovative gaming content. Its game portfolio consists of more than 300 titles, all of which are mobile-oriented, available in various languages and support multiple currencies. The games are famous for providing a very engaging experience, helped by high-quality graphics and animation. Among the most popular games are Super Elephant, Super Lion, Rain Balls, Joker’s Luck, Aztec Respin, Ready-Set-CASH, Combat Masters, and Dragon Gong.

Additionally, Skywind is committed to operators’ success, offering them marketing tools and business intelligence solutions to help them better achieve their goals. Online casino operators can offer their players various bonuses, hourly, daily, amount and community jackpots and tournaments to build brand loyalty. Platform profitability can be boosted with Skywind’s business solutions, which let operators easily analyze player behaviour and characteristics, manage advertising, track campaigns, and optimize ROI.

Triggy launches branded live score app with tier one sportsbook operator Pinnacle

Triggy, the Swedish innovative SportTech company specialized in products for acquisition, retention and betting stimulation, have reached a milestone with the release of a branded live score app for Pinnacle.com.

Triggy provides Pinnacle with a strong marketing tool for acquisition and retention “Pinnacle Live Soccer Scores”. With the features in the app, players will be able to follow games and teams to get personalized push notifications with relevance. The Trigger functionality where you can set Alerts for odds, time, and goals, will enhance the In-Play betting experience.

Svenska Spel joining LEIA

Svenska Spel has on the 1st October 2020 signed an agreement to join Lotteries Entertainment Innovation Alliance AS (LEIA), a Joint Venture Company between Danske Lotteri Spil, Française des Jeux, Norsk Tipping and Veikkaus.

The five lotteries share the same values and public interest goals, and they have been granted a mandate by their respective authorities in the lottery gaming industry. The joint venture company was established 1st October 2018. The lotteries are working together to share resources in order to build a wider and efficient digital gaming offer, allowing these lotteries to address some of the common main challenges in the digital space, and foster open innovation. The aim is to develop liquidity games and to offer an enhanced range of games to the consumers.

Gala Technology Obtain Highest PCI DSS Certification

Gala Technology, the innovative Yorkshire-based company behind SOTpay, the multi-award-winning ‘Card Not Present’ (CNP)/Remote payment solution, are pleased to confirm that its innovative application, which enables cardholders to pay for goods and services securely, when paying over a telephone or other remote channels such as webchat and social media, has obtained their PCI DSS (Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard) Report on Compliance (ROC) for 2020/2021. By achieving this certification, Merchants and PSPs can be assured that the SOTpay service has been independently validated by a Qualified Security Assessor (QSA) to ensure it meets with the rigorous requirements of PCI DSS.

Oryx Gaming turns to Complitech for technical compliance boost

Leading omni-channel turnkey supplier Oryx Gaming will utilise technical compliance database Complitech to assist new market entries, after reaching an agreement with Maxima Compliance.

The deal will see Oryx Gaming using Complitech to supercharge its compliance function. The provider will gain immediate access to all technical compliance requirements for almost 30 regulated markets, as well as a powerful suite of tools to perform gap analysis.

Complitech users enter new regulated markets on average 60 percent faster than competition, saving considerable costs along the way.