Dimitar Berbatov unveiled as RB88 brand ambassador

Bulgarian footballing legend steps up in new role for innovative sportsbook and casino operator.

10th November 2020 – Leading Asian operator RB88 has announced that footballing legend Dimitar Berbatov is to become its new brand ambassador, having signed a two-year deal with the brand. RB88, one of the most recognizable and respected online sportsbooks and casinos in Asia, is breaking new ground by recruiting Berbatov as its first flagship spokesman in a newly signed contract that will continue until the end of 2022.

Often regarded as one of the greatest Bulgarian footballers of all time, Berbatov’s enduring class and flair are seen as perfectly-aligned values for an ambassador who complements RB88’s innovative reputation. Indeed, having played with some of the world’s most renowned football teams – such as Bayer Leverkusen, Tottenham Hotspur, Fulham and Manchester United to name but a few – Berbatov needs no introduction to global football fans or sports-mad audiences.

In addition to an outstanding career at an array of top football clubs, Berbatov also served as captain of the Bulgarian national team. There, he maintained a consistently high bar for performance and leadership which saw him selected as the Bulgarian Player of the Year three times in 2002, 2004 and 2005.

A representative for RB88 addressed the brand’s first ambassador: “We’re thrilled to welcome Dimitar Berbatov to the RB88 family. RB88 plans to leverage this breakthrough international ambassadorial partnership to drive awareness and engagement around our progressive brand values across both established and emerging Asian markets.

“We can’t wait to get started working in close collaboration with Dimitar who will help us create some unique and exciting new content for our customers. We look forward to sharing his views and insights with engaged audiences in a two-year contract which highlights RB88’s dedication to first-class sport. Dimitar is a perfect fit for the energy and expertise that RB88 is harnessing across varied local markets.”

As Bulgaria’s all-time leading goalscorer, Berbatov is no stranger to success and was quick to share his excitement at this new association. Berbatov added: “I am proud to be representing RB88 across China and Thailand, a brand which shares my sporting passions and commitment to excellence and creativity. With their team, I look forward to bringing some high-quality support and entertainment to Asian markets.

“It’s a new challenge for me, but I plan to embrace it with my signature style and enthusiasm, helping fans to find new and deeper ways in which to enjoy and engage with the sports they love. Teaming up with RB88 was an easy decision for me.”

While RB88 continues to develop its online offerings for football fans around the world, this latest milestone underscores its commitment to international representation and fostering a football-friendly atmosphere within a responsible gaming culture.

RB88 provides one of the widest offerings of markets and odds for the sports bettor. With customer satisfaction and entertainment at its heart, it provides an innovative and holistic experience via the latest technology and games, alongside impeccable and personalised customer service.