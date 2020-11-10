Watch Calvin Ayre at iGaming NEXT ONLINE: Adventure of Change

The first day of iGaming NEXT ONLINE: Adventure for Change is kicking off. This flagship event offers an agenda with topics no other agenda can rival, with three full days of valuable insights and information.

Day 1 features the founder of Ayre Media, Calvin Ayre, who will speak on ‘Using Bitcoin to run your online gambling business.’ You can see him at 11:55 am CEST.

Immediately after that will be a panel moderated by Bitcoin Association Founding President Jimmy Nguyen on ‘How can Blockchain entice the iGaming industry?’ He’ll be joined by BitBoss Corporation Co-founder and CEO Matt Dickson and Hold Gaming Founder and CEO Phillip Runyan.

Stick around for the last interview of the day, when our very own Lead reporter Rebecca Liggero Fotnana will interview SpringOwl Asset Management LLC Co-founder and CEO Jason Adder on ‘Pandemic proof investments – Emerging market trends!’

You can watch the entire thing for free at the iGaming NEXT live stream. And if you want to know more about how Bitcoin can help the gambling industry, check out our Bitcoin for Gambling section for lots of great information and resources.