Gambling Industry Announcement and Partnership Roundup – November 10, 2020

ORYX Gaming signs multi-jurisdictional distribution deal with Kaizen Gaming

ORYX Gaming, a Bragg Gaming Group company (TSXV: BRAG, OTC:BRGGF), has signed a deal with Kaizen Gaming to supply its RGS content, as well as extensive content available through ORYX Hub in a number of regulated jurisdictions.

Kaizen Gaming is the leading GameTech company in Greece and one of the fastest growing in Europe. The agreement covers distribution in the company’s operations in Greece under the Stoiximan brand, as well as Germany, Brazil, Romania and Portugal, where Kaizen Gaming has established strong market positions under its international brand Betano.

Kaizen Gaming’s Q2 financial report showed a 16% increase in revenue YoY to €61.7m, with a decline in sports revenues offset by growth in its casino operations.

ORYX’s content went live in Greece earlier this month and a further rollout of the supplier’s products across other territories is planned for November and December. As part of the deal, Kaizen will also gain full access to ORYX’s Data Platform and Player Engagement Tools, including free rounds, tournaments and leaderboards.

Soft2bet partners with PartnerMatrix to boost sportsbook acquisition

Global operator group integrates Agent System solution to support sports betting brands

Casino and sportsbook platform provider Soft2bet has struck a deal with PartnerMatrix to enhance its acquisition tools, predominantly for its sports betting brands and partners.

The PartnerMatrix Agent Management System has now gone live across the Soft2bet network, which will allow the group’s various brands to broaden its customer base via the use of agent networks.

These customisable networks will target the millions of offline players who have yet to experience Soft2bet’s premium casino and sportsbook offerings, with the operator group able to control risk of acquisition through real-time management tools.

Soft2bet has seen great success of its sports betting brands in recent years, with the likes of CampoBet and Rabona using the latest in gamification tools to attract a new generation of bettor across a number of territories.

Hacksaw ventures further into the Social Casino Market with Ously Games Partnership

Innovative casino games provider Hacksaw Gaming has announced an agreement with German social gaming operator Ously Games.

The deal sees Hacksaw Gaming’s 50+ portfolio of slots and scratchcard games integrated via the Ously Games social casino app SpinArena.

Ously Games innovative app offers a unique product range including a large selection of slots, instant win and table games by its proprietary backend solution ‘seriOUSLY1.0’.

Affiliate Capital Merges Affiliate Programs of Three Established RTG Brands

Three established online casino brands, all powered by Realtime Gaming, are merging their affiliate programs into one new one. Affiliate programs for Jackpot Capital Casino, Grande Vegas Casino and Slotastic will now be managed by the new Affiliate Capital. The group has developed new, enhanced software that will provide affiliates with a more detailed reporting system and dynamic tracking.

Login and registration starts working on November, 4th. As username, existing affiliates have to use the e-mail address they have used for registration. The password needs to be reset before first login.

Affiliate Capital has developed its own affiliate platform. The full-featured system will provide reports and marketing materials for all three brands.

Tony and Brian, who have been managing the affiliate programs for these brands until now, will be joined by Viktoria.

BF Games cements Romanian position with Baumbet deal

Creative development studio BF Games has bolstered its presence in Romania after taking its content live with leading operator Baumbet.

BF Games’ extensive slot library is now available to Baumbet’s customers including fan-favourites Book of Gods, Crystal Mania, and Hot Classic, as well as titles from the supplier’s Remastered series which features revamped and enhanced versions of BF Games’ all-time hits.

Baumbet is a prominent name in Romania, with a history of retail operations extending over 25 years and a strong online brand.

The partnership with Baumbet significantly enhances BF Games’ Romanian presence following a successful period of growth in the country. BF Games was granted its Romanian Class II licence at the end of 2019, allowing it to offer its services to all locally licensed online operators.

Booongo takes full slot offering live with PlaylogiQ

Booongo, the global online slots developer, has taken its complete games portfolio live with emerging operator PlaylogiQ.

Under the terms of the agreement, PlaylogiQ customers will have access to Booongo’s growing array of slot titles, including its latest release Scarab Temple, as well as fan-favourites Dragon Pearls and Aztec Sun.

The supplier will also provide its full suite of promotional features to the online sportsbook and casino, offering varied engagement tools which are proven to drive retention for operators.

Amelco teams up with Sportradar for Action247 Tennessee

Amelco, the leading sports betting software provider, has partnered with Sportradar, the global provider of sports betting and sports entertainment products and services, to deliver a full platform and Managed Trading Services (MTS) solution to online Tennessee operator Action247.

Under the agreement, Amelco and Sportradar went live on Sunday, 1st November as one of the four initial operations to be approved by the Tennessee regulator.

In a historic first, the deal has seen Action247 become the first sports betting operation in the U.S. to be powered by both Amelco’s full sports betting solution and Sportradar’s MTS and market-leading technology.

Slated as one the U.S.’s most exciting betting start-ups, Tennessee-owned Action247 is also set to further benefit with the addition of Chalkline’s sports-based F2P catalogue, a hugely popular customer acquisition driver offering over 40 sports.

Blueprint Gaming goes live with LeoVegas in Italy

Slots provider extends presence in regulated market

Blueprint Gaming has reaffirmed its position as a leading supplier of slots to the regulated Italian market after launching a wide range of games with LeoVegas.

Blueprint, which is certified by the AAMS, is live with several leading operators in Italy and this new agreement further strengthens the company’s foothold in the region.

Following the successful integration, LeoVegas now has access to a selection of Blueprint’s top performing land-based games from the Italian retail sector, such as Luck O’ The Irish, which has been the stand-out title in the jurisdictions gaming venues for some time.

SIS evolves Sales team to support international expansion

Helen Ridley promoted as Michele Fischer joins the company

SIS (Sports Information Services), the leading multi-channel supplier of 24/7 live betting services, has promoted Helen Ridley to the new role of Head of Group Account Management while appointing Michele Fischer as Digital Sales Consultant for the U.S. market, as part of SIS’s international expansion strategy.

Ridley has spent five-and-a-half years at SIS, having formerly held the role of Major Account Manager. In her newly created role, Helen will be responsible for leading the Major Account team to further build global operator group relationships, to meet customer needs across markets.

U.S.-based Fischer brings a wealth of U.S. racing and gaming experience to SIS. Prior to forming her own consultancy firm, Darting Star, in 2018 specialising in horse racing operations and global wagering systems, Fischer held the role of Vice President, Sales and Business Development for the Americas at Sportech, where she had a 15-year tenure. In her role with SIS, Fischer will be responsible for helping to further extend the company’s presence in the U.S.

BETBY adds tennis to BETBY.GAMES esports range

Innovative sports betting supplier BETBY has grown its cutting-edge esports Betby.Games range with the addition of Tennis competitions.

With games centred around iconic tennis tournaments, BETBY’s unique AI-driven esports product will feature the world’s top tennis players, and as with other titles in the provider’s collection of games, all markets will be available 24/7.

Each match is set to last up to 40 minutes, as each set lasts just three games rather than the traditional six, while tiebreaks are also shorter than in real life. Three matches will take place simultaneously and over 3,000 events per month and 15 new markets will be to be added to BETBY’s offering.

Tennis joins classic competitions such as Football and Basketball in the supplier’s impressive selection of esports products, as well as innovative Rocket League tournaments, with combat sports also to be launched in the near future.

The supplier’s complete offering continues to go from strength to strength, growing significantly in the previous 12 months as the provider looks to broaden its product portfolio

Yggdrasil signs content deal with Fortuna Entertainment Group

Yggdrasil expands its strategic content footprint in Central Europe through agreement with Fortuna Entertainment Group

Yggdrasil, the leading global publisher of online gambling content, has signed an agreement with Fortuna Entertainment Group, one of the leading operators in Central Europe.

Fortuna is active in a multitude of European markets and will soon see its player base enjoy Yggdrasil’s roadmap offerings go live in territories such as Slovakia, Romania, and the operator’s home nation of the Czech Republic.

The deal will give Fortuna access to all of Yggdrasil’s proprietary, best in class slot content, including latest releases such as Hades, Jackpot Express, the acclaimed Viking series, and innovative content such as Neon Rush Splitz, Lucky Neko Gigablox and Multifly.

Yggdrasil will also supply Fortuna with its full portfolio of YG Masters titles, a program that enables leading independent slot suppliers to produce innovative games and accelerate their global strategy by using its revolutionary GATI technology.

JCM Global Again Expands Long-term Partnership with Churchill Downs, Inc. at Newport Racing & Gaming Property

Once again, JCM Global has expanded its long-term partnership with Churchill Downs Incorporated (“CDI”) this time at CDI’s newest parimutuel gaming entertainment venue, Newport Racing & Gaming in Newport, Ky.

Earlier this month, JCM announced CDI had chosen JCM’s iVIZION® bill validator, GEN5® Thermal Printer, and ICB® Intelligent Cash Box system for its newly opened Oak Grove Racing, Gaming & Hotel in Oak Grove, Ky., and now JCM has installed these same award-winning solutions on each of the 500 HRMs (Historical Racing Machines) at Newport Racing & Gaming.