R Franco Digital launches Spain’s most advanced native betting platform

IRIS 4.0 to revolutionise market with next-generation delivery

Madrid, 09th November 2020: Leading Spanish betting and gaming technology supplier R. Franco Digital has launched the country’s most advanced native betting platform, IRIS 4.0.

The result of more than two years of R&D, IRIS 4.0 has been designed to provide its Spanish partners with a solution that can deliver a true competitive advantage across the Spanish and LatAm markets when deployed.

Whether for online or in the retail space via gaming or sports betting terminals, IRIS 4.0 offers a powerful armoury of engagement-boosting bonusing, campaign and promotional tools, as well as newly built event-driven architecture to offer an extensive range of scalability.

The supplier of choice for Spain’s leading operator brands, including 1XBet, DafaBet, Suertia and Degestec, IRIS 4.0 will be initially going live with Wanabet and Genesis Group, with full migration of R Franco’s partner network by the end of the year.

Commenting on the launch of the platform, Javier Sacristan, Director at R Franco Digital said: “The wait is finally over! Our development teams have been working overdrive on getting this ready for our operator partners to take full advantage of the return of the sporting calendar.

“IRIS 4.0 is by far the most advanced solution we have built, and we’ve designed it to truly push the boundaries of native platform technology for the Spanish and LatAm regions. With plans to scale globally in the coming months – we look forward to delivering a true competitive advantage to our partners.”

As the first provider to debut on the Colombia market on behalf of BetPlay, as well as pioneering the use of regulatory and compliance tools with Spain’s DGOJ and Colombia’s ColJuegos, R Franco Digital has a well-earned reputation for regional leadership.

The company has signed a host of partnerships in recent months with global heavyweights including GAMING1, SBTech and BetConstruct.