More presenter partners for iGaming NEXT ONLINE 2020 adventure of change edition

Combining the presentation quality and attention of a content-driven TED conference with a trailblazing reveal event for the industry’s latest innovations, the original NEXT provided an in-depth journey and valuable key insights on the direction and future of the industry. Continuing in this tradition but now in an online format, iGaming NEXT’s flagship digital event of 2020 Adventure of Change will be organised together with 5,000 delegates on the 10th, 11th and 12th November 2020, where 60 high-level speakers will delve into the future of our industry through a highly engaging format at our cutting-edge digital conference platform.

Proud to announce even more Presenter Partners

A wealth of expertise, knowledge and perspectives delivered by high-profile speakers hailing from the world’s most renowned iGaming go-getters, iGaming NEXT 2020’s Adventure of Change edition promises to be an eye-opening journey into the fast-paced evolution of iGaming and its impact, which resonates well beyond the confines of the gaming industry itself. Since inception, iGaming NEXT has consistently offered its associates the most amazing benefits and it is therefore immensely rewarding to be recognised by the industry’s key leaders. To this end, iGaming NEXT is proud to announce industry leaders BetConstruct, Playtech and Fast Track, which together with GamingMalta and tech giant Microsoft are 2020 iGaming NEXT: Adventure of Change’s Presenter Partners.

“I have been impressed by the high quality of content at previous iGaming NEXT events and I am delighted to have the opportunity to present this time around. Looking forward to it,” Simon Lidzén, Co-founder and CEO of Fast Track commented. Shuk Manoukian, Head of Marketing & PR at BetConstruct said, “BetConstruct gladly joins the hub of innovation that iGaming Next is. We are happy to be the partner of the event while being here to show what’s coming next in the industry. We wish the best of luck to all attendees and expect outstanding presentations. From our side, we’ll be happy to talk about our cutting-edge products powered by virtual and mixed reality technologies and spiced up with artificial intelligence”. Meanwhile, Malta’s Junior Minister for Financial Services and Digital Economy Clayton Bartolo, while commenting on the significance of iGaming NEXT 2020 online event said, “Now is the time to celebrate the resilience and can-do attitude of the iGaming sector. The iGaming industry has an ally in Malta, even more so during these trying times. Malta is and shall remain, your home.”

iGaming NEXT takes it to the next level…

Valuable recognition by companies such as BetConstruct, Playtech and Fast Track and the endorsement of GamingMalta authority and tech giant Microsoft ensure that iGaming NEXT can maintain its momentum as an inspirational force for the industry; a true showcase of the ever-burgeoning power of technology.

iGaming NEXT co-founder Pierre Lindh, commented, “With regard to GamingMalta it’s our pleasure to have their continued support since the very inception of our organisation. Their support means that we can continue to promote Malta as the home of gaming excellence. We look forward to listening in to Gaming Malta’s presentation! “iGaming NEXT Online is the next generation event of the industry, and therefore we are pleased to be working with Playtech, one of the worlds most respected iGaming brands, which is at the forefront of driving the technology forward in our industry. We are really excited for Simo’s return to iGaming NEXT with his anticipated presentation!” “I actively await Microsoft’s WW Snr Cloud Solution Architect, Malta born tech innovator Karl Davies-Barrett’s contribution – Disruption is the new normal – gaining a tech advantage in challenging times. I’m sure that if Karl’s keynote for this year is as inspiring as the one he delivered during last year’s edition of iGaming NEXT, we’re in for a thrilling time! “We are also very happy to be working with a tier-1 supplier like Fast Track, who like iGaming NEXT see themselves as disruptors and innovators. I’m very excited for Simon of Fast Track’s presentation during iGaming NEXT: Online – Adventure of Change. “BetConstruct’s continued support has always been encouraging, and now we are most excited to hear about the newest innovation and thoughts coming from them during iGaming NEXT: Online – Adventure of Change.”

About iGaming NEXT

Above and beyond an iGaming Conference, iGaming NEXT started as an exclusive concept, similar to Apple’s yearly reveal event but combined with the presentation quality and attention of a TED conference. Further on, iGaming NEXT branched out into online events and other online concepts. For both physical and online events, iGaming NEXT presents concrete product and technology roadmaps from the industry’s top suppliers plus a wealth of knowledge from internationally renowned keynote speakers; an exclusive, unparalleled opportunity to delve into the extraordinary and fast-paced gaming industry.

https://igamingnext.com/