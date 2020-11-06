Connecticut’s Foxwoods targets older gamblers with new gaming space

Foxwoods Resort Casino is going to try a new tactic to attract certain gamblers. The property in Mashantucket, Connecticut is creating a gambling area specifically for the 55-and-over crowd, converting one of the existing gambling floors to an area exclusively for the age group. In addition, the venue will host a party today to get things going, complete with a DJ and Boone’s Farm wine.

Foxwoods boasts of its new endeavor, “It’s time to let the grown-ups play! The safe, sanitized and socially distanced Rainmaker Casino at Foxwoods is exclusively for guests 55 plus from 10AM to midnight every weekend in November! Listen to the best of the 80s while playing your favorite slot machine. Play using your Foxwoods Rewards Card to enjoy special Fox Perxs and giveaways right at the machine. Enjoy complimentary beverages while you play and Happy Hour cocktails made with Boones Farm and kamakazis. [sic]”

The introduction of the space is designed to get more people back in the casino after it was shuttered in March because of COVID-19. Because it’s a tribal casino, it didn’t have to adhere to state anti-COVID-19 policies, but the Mashantucket Pequot tribe decided to take a break like everyone else before reopening at the beginning of June. Despite a strong re-entry that saw Foxwoods report gross gaming revenue that was off by only 4.9% from June of last year, traffic has trailed off some since then and August and September revenue has dropped. The casino has been running at just 25% its normal capacity, and August saw a year-on-year decline of 25%, while September had a 20% decrease.

Foxwoods was recently recognized as the top casino outside Las Vegas by USA TODAY. Its assortment of gaming options has attracted a niche crowd that includes mostly an older demographic and prides itself on providing an atmosphere that is routinely highlighted as one of the best in the business. It has carried over that commitment as the state, and the country, continue to deal with COVID-19, and says in a statement, Foxwoods continues to hold a positive safety track record driven by guests and team members continually respecting health protocols and maintaining social distancing.”

Connecticut is once again going to tighten the screws on social interaction because of COVID-19 and has put the state under “Phase 2.1” of its reopening plan. There has been an increase in coronavirus cases recently that has forced Governor Ned Lamont to take action, and commercial restaurants and entertainment facilities will have to shut down at 9:30 each night. This is similar to what has been seen in Massachusetts and Illinois; however, since Foxwoods is a tribal venue, it won’t have to comply with the order.