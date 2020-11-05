Careers Fair all in a day’s work for SiGMA Virtual Expo

The virtual Careers Fair will tackle issues of recruitment and retention in the gaming industry and provide a valuable resource for HR managers looking to target more niche areas of employment.

In association with why iGaming, the upcoming SiGMA Virtual Expo, which runs from the 24th to the 25th of November will include a dedicated area on its floor plan for recruitment purposes.

The careers fair is part of a continued commitment to nurturing the development and growth of the gaming industry by fostering the acquisition of a wider talent pool and cultivating technical skills.

SiGMA Group founder, Eman Pulis (seen left) said “In these unprecedented times, employees are a gaming company’s most precious resource. Finding and retaining talent has become increasingly difficult, competition is fierce – we are committed to supporting the industry by using our unique platform to help them to attract the right people.”

The careers fair, which will also include a series of expert-led HR panels & discussions on key challenges, will open the gaming industry to the outside world and offer a window into the complexity and diversity of a fast-paced business environment. The display of new tools and tech in a dedicated area on the expo floor will provide a valuable resource for HR managers looking to target more niche areas of employment.

“The iGaming sector is recruiting!! – what a fantastic positive message to give in 2020. whyiGaming is an iGEN initiative to showcase the iGaming industry, working & living in Malta and to provide a centralised portal to search the open positions of the member companies” said Enrico Bradamante (seen right), Chairman and Founder of the iGaming European Network (iGEN), an association of leading iGaming companies based in Malta and operating on the European & international markets. Our mission is to give the industry a common voice and to drive positive change in the environments we operate in.”

