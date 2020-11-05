Gambling Industry Announcement and Partnership Roundup – November 5, 2020

In the fast-moving world of gambling, sometimes you might miss news that could be important to you. To make sure you’re all caught up on gaming industry news, be it online or brick and mortar, we’re rounding up the some of the announcements and partnerships from the last week that you might have missed.

NetGame Entertainment Releases Blockbuster Book of Nile: Revenge Slot

NetGame Entertainment, one of iGaming’s foremost casino software providers, is proud to announce its freshest slots release, Book of Nile: Revenge.

This game is all about revenge against destiny and is set in the mystical Egyptian desert where endless riches can be unearthed with a powerful book packed with ancient secrets. Players will love this high volatility slot that has a special No Lose feature where an extra Free Spin is granted from each losing spin made.

Book of Nile: Revenge has a cutting-edge Buy Bonus feature that allows players to boost winnings. Once the Bonus Game starts, the specific Expanding Symbol is randomly selected from 9 potential symbols.

When an Expanded Symbol drops during the Free Bonus game – it expands to cover the entire reel. The special symbol pays in any position on the lines played, even on non-adjacent reels. Players have a chance to earn winnings up to 6300x within this bonus game and savour the pride of victory.

Online Casino and Sportsbook BETZEST™ goes live with payment provider AstroPay

Online Casino and Sportsbook Betzest™ announced a new partnership with leading payment provider AstroPay offering easy, instant, secure transactions for online gaming industry In Latam market.

AstroPay is already available on Betzest cashier, offering real-time payments for Latam players.

Online Casino Betzest continues increasing its operations since its launch in July 2018. Betzest is quickly becoming one of world’s leading online gambling company offering best sports betting and casino games.

After a number of major key payment methods and casino provider’s launches over the past few months, this new partnership represents another big step in Betzest™ rapid extension in Latam market. The company is looking forward to even more planned partnerships with top game providers and payment methods already by the end of Q4, 2020.

Nolimit City partners up with casino connoisseur MrQ.com!

Lindar Media adds Nolimit City games to growing slots library on MrQ.com.

With a tip of hat comes more news that celebrates the Malta based Software Provider stride to slot game stardom. Announcing yet another game changing partnership deal with none other than award winning U.K. facing Casino operator, MrQ.com by Lindar Media.

Nolimit City keeps steadfast on its constant trajectory to dominate every casino lobby out there. The Malta based studio made waves earlier this year with its hit titles Deadwood and Punk Rocker, whilst capitalising on its new trademark deals for the in-house Mechanics xWays® and xNudge®. Not forgetting what brought the studio this far is the to constant growth of premium partners.

MrQ.com brought by Lindar Media is making trends for leading the way in the fine art of customer satisfaction and top trending player awards. Delivering on its promise of defining a new age in casino entertainment, they deliver further on new studios to join their library. MrQ.com will proudly host all of the studio’s freshest most exhilarating titles including; Deadwood, Monkey’s Gold xPays, Punk Rocker, Tombstone and several more.

PartnerMatrix equips Soft2Bet with advanced Agent System

PartnerMatrix signs a new agreement with iGaming software and service provider Soft2Bet. The partnership now enables Soft2Bet to create an agent affiliate network for all their brands using PartnerMatrix’s Agent System.

PartnerMatrix provides an advanced agent management system which will boost Soft2Bet acquisition levels throughout the offline segment. Moreover, PartnerMatrix ensures additional features to Soft2Bet’s B2B clients to support traffic increase.

Red Rake Gaming has partnered with global leader Betway

Betway are leaders in providing first class entertainment across sports betting, casino, bingo and poker. Working with a compliance-first approach has propelled Betway to become a leading figure in the regulated market space since their launch in 2006.



The partnership will see Betway.pt have access to the market leading games on offer from the Red Rake Gaming studio. Popular market titles including the Super Series of games which have non-stop action through feature and bonus games, as well as the industry first, 1 million ways to win genre, which resonates well with players from all across the globe and currently dominates the charts in the Portuguese market.



Red Rake Gaming have made significant inroads in the Portuguese market, amongst other regulated regimes, through its continuous pushing of boundaries on game creation, by thinking outside the box, and implementing new and exciting game metrics. With a multitude of different game maths, genres, styles and feature games, Red Rake Gaming has ensured they are a must-have for operators across the iGaming space.

Red Tiger strikes major content deal with bet-at-home

Popular online casino goes live with award-winning slots portfolio.

Casino game and software developer Red Tiger has joined forces with bet-at-home in a deal which further enhances its presence in Central Europe.

Players now have access to the provider’s full suite of cutting-edge titles via the operator’s extremely popular casino tab.

Red Tiger’s Commercial Director, Chris Looney, said: “Developing games that push the envelope is what we pride ourselves on at Red Tiger, and it is exciting to be entertaining bet-at-home’s legions of fans with our award-winning slots.

Yggdrasil Gaming strikes strategic affiliate partnership with Game Lounge

Yggdrasil Gaming, the leading global publisher of online gambling content, has entered into a Strategic Affiliate Partnership agreement with online marketing expert Game Lounge in a deal that will ensure a wider reach of Yggdrasil’s content.

The deal will see Game Lounge manage the commercial elements of Yggdrasil’s affiliate site, Yggdrasil Casino. Yggdrasil Casino shares official insights about all the titles in Yggdrasil’s games portfolio such as slot RTP, default bet size, max wins, bet ranges and slot volatility, and also guides players to the best online casinos to play the games.

Game Lounge will use its SEO expertise to ensure that Yggdrasil’s unique games and content reach an even wider audience of players.

ORYX Gaming signs multi-jurisdictional distribution deal with Kaizen Gaming

ORYX Gaming, a Bragg Gaming Group company (TSXV: BRAG, OTC:BRGGF), has signed a deal with Kaizen Gaming to supply its RGS content, as well as extensive content available through ORYX Hub in a number of regulated jurisdictions.

Kaizen Gaming is the leading GameTech company in Greece and one of the fastest growing in Europe. The agreement covers distribution in the company’s operations in Greece under the Stoiximan brand, as well as Germany, Brazil, Romania and Portugal, where Kaizen Gaming has established strong market positions under its international brand Betano.

Kaizen Gaming’s Q2 financial report showed a 16% increase in revenue YoY to €61.7m, with a decline in sports revenues offset by growth in its casino operations.

ORYX’s content went live in Greece earlier this month and a further rollout of the supplier’s products across other territories is planned for November and December. As part of the deal, Kaizen will also gain full access to ORYX’s Data Platform and Player Engagement Tools, including free rounds, tournaments and leaderboards.

ORYX is licensed by the Malta Gaming Authority (MGA) and the Romanian National Gambling Office (ONJN) and is compliant, certified or approved in 18 other major jurisdictions.