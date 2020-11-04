Europa League sportsbetting preview

Some of Europe’s finest may have missed out on the Champions League last year, but they are taking part in the Europa League and so far, that’s been to the benefit of European football’s second choice club competition.

The Europa League has already enjoyed a solid if not spectacular start to the campaign, with some big wins and a few goals. There have been a plethora of great saves, too, as this highlights package can show you.

This week’s fixtures feature all three English teams, and each of them have sportsbetting opportunities you can back.

Leicester City host Sporting Braga at the King Power Stadium and after another thumping victory at the weekend at Leeds United, will be hoping to hold off the Portuguese side. In Portugal, Sporting currently sit in 3rd place, just a single position behind where Leicester currently find themselves in the Premier League.

While The Foxes have been brilliant in recent memory away from home, with victories at Leeds, Manchester City and Arsenal, they haven’t been quite so convincing at home. We think Braga can score, as they currently average 1.5 goals per game this season, so take both sides to score at a best price of 6/7 via VBet.

Tottenham Hotspur lost last time out to Royal Antwerp, but that is one of just two defeats this season and feels like a blip rather than a pattern for Jose Mourinho’s consistent side. Spurs currently sit in 3rd position in the English Premier League and should make light work of Ludogorets Razgrad.

Spurs are 10/3 to win by two goals and that’s a real favourite of Mourinho in his pomp, no wasted energy, but keeping them at arm’s length to prevent teams from fighting back too dangerously.

Finally, Arsenal take on Molde on the back of a terrific result if not completely the performance at Old Trafford. While much was made of The Gunners’ first victory at Old Trafford in the league since a late 1-0 victory was given to them by Emmanuel Adebayor in 2006, there were periods where both sides looked dire and headed for next season’s Europa League at best.

Arsenal should make light work of the Norwegian champions, who look certain to be dispossessed of that title in 2020. In 2019, Molde finished 14 points clear of second-placed Bodø/Glimt, but this season, that trend has been reversed, with Molde’s challengers currently 16 points clear of Molde with just seven games remaining.

Molde certainly do not have time to be putting together any sort of run in the Europa League, and we love the -2 goals handicap on The Gunners, who could do with adding a win by a few goals to their impressive defensive displays of recent weeks.

Europa League Gameweek #3 Fixtures:

Thursday 5th November

Benfica vs. Rangers (5.55pm GMT kick-off)

Ludogorets vs. Spurs (5.55pm GMT kick-off)

Real Sociedad vs. AZ Alkmaar (5.55pm GMT kick-off)

Roma vs. CFR Cluj (5.55pm GMT kick-off)

Slavia Prague vs. Nice (5.55pm GMT kick-off)

AC Milan vs. Lille (8pm GMT kick-off)

Arsenal vs. Molde (8pm GMT kick-off)

Celtic vs. Sparta Prague (8pm GMT kick-off)

Feyenoord vs. CSKA Moscow (8pm GMT kick-off)

Leicester City vs. Sporting Braga (8pm GMT kick-off)