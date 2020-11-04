Gaming Laboratories Europe® authorized to test and certify iGaming, VLT and casino products for Greece

HAARLEM, Netherlands (4 November 2020) – Gaming Laboratories Europe® has been awarded a license by the Hellenic Gaming Commission to certify and audit all categories of gaming.



“We are honored that the Hellenic Gaming Commission has approved GLI to test, audit and certify iGaming, VLT and casino products for Greece,” said Martin Britton, Managing Director of GLI EMEA. “We have been helping regulators and suppliers navigate the future of gaming and betting for decades, and we are excited to put our worldwide experience to work for Greece.”



GLI has been working in the iGaming, VLT, casino and sports betting space for more than 30 years, and GLI is the only lab that is working with all regulated jurisdictions worldwide – both existing and emerging. That means GLI is best prepared to help regulators, suppliers, and operators navigate their way forward and guide them in ways no one else can. Learn more at gaminglabs.com/services/igaming.



About Gaming Laboratories International Gaming Laboratories International, LLC is committed to delivering the highest quality land-based, lottery, and iGaming testing and assessment services around the world. GLI provides suppliers, operators, and regulators with expert guidance for navigating the future of gaming and ensuring gaming innovations meet regulatory standards with confidence. Since 1989, GLI has certified nearly two million items and has tested equipment for more than 475 jurisdictions. GLI has a global network of laboratory locations across six continents, with U.S. and international accreditations for compliance with ISO/IEC standards for technical competence in the gaming, wagering and lottery industries. GLI was named “Responsible Business of the Year” by Global Gaming Awards in 2019 for its social responsibility in charitable giving, diversity and inclusion, green initiatives, and responsible gaming support and education. For more information, visit gaminglabs.com.