Premier League review – gameweek #7

The English Premier League saw yet more drama as there were important wins and losses for the biggest teams in the division. Who is looking likely to go into the International break with a headache and which teams have a clear outlook on how they can return?

Sheffield United 0-1 Manchester City

While it might not have seemed so vital at the time being that it kicked off the weekend’s action, Sheffield United’s defeat to Manchester City could be one game we look back on as crucial in the pattern of each side’s respective Premier League campaigns.

It was Blades old boy and fan Kyle Walker who scored the winning goal, a rasping drive from distance that flew past Aaron Ramsdale into the United net.

In truth, City kept Sheffield United at arm’s length throughout. While Chris Wilder did his best to change that fact, forwards Oli McBurnie and Rhian Brewster were ineffective against what looks to be a formidable centre-back partnership at the heart of Pep Guardiola’s side, Aymeric Laporte and Ruben Dias. While Liverpool are currently top, Guardiola will feel confident that his side can haul in their great modern rivals over the course of the 38 games of the Premier League campaign.

Manchester United 0-1 Arsenal

An intriguing if frustrating game for the neutral took place at Old Trafford as the home side looked inept against London opponents for the fourth time this season. Following home defeats to Crystal Palace and Tottenham Hotspur, United were as blunt against Arsenal as they were against Chelsea last Sunday and this time, paid the price.

Arsenal stuck to coach Mikel Arteta’s gameplan throughout, and with a tough midfield press, found joy in breaking through Bukayo Saka and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s pace, with Alexandre Lacazette’s link-up play finally bearing fruit seven league games into the season.

With United not having anywhere near the same success with the diamond formation as they did against RB Leipzig, The Gunners shot them down courtesy of a late penalty from Aubameyang after Paul Pogba’s lazy tackle on Hector Bellerin in the area saw Mike Dean point to the spot.

For United a disastrous start has left them floundering in their attempt to even make the top four as they did last season. Arsenal, however, bounced back after defeats to both Manchester City and Leciester City and finally have a league goal to celebrate, and a vital victory too.

Leeds United 1-4 Leicester City

An entertaining game took place at Elland Road as a slick surface and two attack-minded teams provided plenty of thrills on Monday night.

Leicester kicked off in speedy fashion, scoring the opener after just 121 seconds as Jamie Vardy outwitted the ponderous Robin Koch and squared the ball to a gleeful Harvey Barnes, who tapped into an empty net.

It was Sheffield Wednesday fan Vardy who initiated the second goal too, heading brilliantly at goal from a near post cross before Meslier’s save was snaffled up by the industrious Belgian playmaker Youri Tielemans.

The second half kicked off in direct contrast to the first, with Leeds working their way back into the game. A short corner saw the ball reach the feet of Stuart Dallas, whose ball went through everybody and into the net. The Whites were right back in the game and pressure was beginning to tell on Leicester as the Championship winners from last season attacked more and more as the second 45 minutes progressed.

However, the match was essentially sealed for Leicester when they broke free on 75 minutes and Jamie Vardy finished off stunning move after another superb pass through from midfield by James Maddison – almost a carbon copy of the breakaway goal at the Emirates that defeated Arsenal – was squared by Cengiz Under for The Foxes to retake a crucial two-goal lead. A late penalty for Tielemans (Vardy having been substituted) gave Leicester a win that puts them just a point behind Liverpool with a superior goal difference.

Could another title tilt be on for the East Midlands side?

Gameweek #7 Results:

Wolves 2-0 Crystal Palace

Sheffield United 0-1 Manchester City

Burnley 0-3 Chelsea

Liverpool 2-1 West Ham United

Aston Villa 3-4 Southampton

Newcastle United 2-1 Everton

Manchester United 0-1 Arsenal

Tottenham Hotspur 2-1 Brighton & Hove Albion

Fulham 2-0 West Bromwich Albion

Leeds United 1-4 Leicester City